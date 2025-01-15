ACR Poker Unleashes $10 Million GTD Mystery Bounty Venom Tournaments In Five Days

Take your shot at huge rewards and up to $500,000 in bounties

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The action begins in just five days as ACR Poker launches its flagship Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments, offering NLH and PLO players a chance to compete for a share of $10 million in guaranteed prizes.

ACR Poker is running two massive Mystery Bounty Venom tourneys at the same time, starting on Sunday, January 19th. Ready to experience the thrill of instant hu ge wins delivered by our Mystery Bounty tourneys? Lock in your spot now and gear up for the fight starting Sunday, January 19th!

Running side by side, the $8 Million NLH and $2 Million PLO Venoms will each feature five Day 1 options starting this Sunday, January 19th at 12:05pm ET, followed by Day 2 on Monday, February 3rd at 1:05pm ET. The Final Table will take place on Tuesday, February 4th at 4:05pm ET, live-streamed on ACR Poker's Twitch channel, with expert commentary from Justin Kelly and other special poker guests.

ACR Poker's NLH Venom boasts a massive $8 million guarantee, and players can enter multiple Day 1 flights to build their stacks. Day 2 offers the chance to win big, with bounties up to $500,000 for every knockout, a feat claimed last year by WSOP bracelet winner and poker coach Faraz 'The-Toilet 0' Jaka. Last year's winner, Brazilian poker pro Ivan 'chickenpastry' Limeira, took home $617,333 after outlasting 3,234 entries.

For PLO fans, the $2 million PLO Venom, tying ACR Poker's biggest Omaha tourney ever, offers top prizes including a $200,000 maximum bounty and an estimated $250,000 first-place payout. Last year's PLO champion 'omahafyrarolls' triumphed over 914 entries, earning $471,378. Like the $8 Million NLH Venom, the PLO tourney allows players to grow their stacks by entering multiple Day 1's.

"Mystery Bounties add so much excitement to the game," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "With huge prize pools and bounties, it's the perfect time for players to jump in. Plus, with so many affordable ways to qualify through satellites and the Venom Vault, there's no excuse not to dive in and take a shot at playing for big prizes."

Players can buy-in directly to both Venoms for $2,650 or qualify for as little as $0 through Venom Fever satellites. With over 800 seats guaranteed through The Beast tourney, plus Venom Madness, Direct and Mega satellites, there are plenty of ways to secure a spot. In addition, players can unlock their ticket through the Venom Vault, which has already awarded over $54,000 in total prizes and eight $2,650 Venom seats.

Beyond the flagship Venom tournaments, there's plenty of supporting action through Venom Specials with over $10 million guaranteed, alongside the $500,000 GTD Venom Warmup that has just a $55 buy-in.

For further details on the Dual Mystery Bounty Venom events and other ACR Poker promotions, visit ACRPoker.eu.

