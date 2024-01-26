ACR Poker Unleashes Biggest-Ever Venom Tournament with a $12.5 Million Guaranteed Prize Pool

Venom's 5th Anniversary Tournament expected to turn multiple players into millionaires

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American poker players who like big poker and big action should clear their calendars for ACR Poker's biggest tournament ever this spring! The popular online Venom tourney is back with a $12.5 Million guaranteed prize pool, the largest in the Venom's 5-year history, and $2.5 Million larger than last year's guarantee. 

Running April 14th to May 1st, 2024, the $12.5 Million guaranteed Venom tournament represents the biggest online poker tournament the US has seen in almost 15 years. Sunday, April 14th will be the first of five Day 1 options. Day 2 will be on Monday, April 29th, followed by Day 3 on Tuesday, April 30th. The epic conclusion unfolds at the Final Table on Wednesday, May 1st, which will be live-streamed on ACR Poker's Twitch channel with commentary from Justin Kelly and a host of other poker guests. 

The champion of the Venom's 5th Anniversary tournament is guaranteed at least $1 Million, marking a milestone event that is anticipated to create at least three millionaires this year, and offering aspiring players the chance to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Brandon Lulov 'S3L3NAGOM3ZZ'. The US poker pro triumphed over a 3,522 strong field to win the $1,577,970 top prize, navigating through a Final Table that featured notable players like ACR Pro John Van Fleet 'Apestyles' and high-stakes pro Chris Hunichen '2Rich2Care'. 

"Jumping into prestigious tournaments like the Venom is hands-down the best way to improve your game and feel the excitement of big tournament action," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "With $12.5 million up for grabs and lots of ways to qualify for as little as $0 through freerolls and satellites, there's never been a better time to have your 'One Time' and take a shot at ACR's biggest tourney ever. See you at the tables." 

This year's Venom direct buy-in is $2,650, however there are plenty of other cheaper ways for players to get their seat. These include The Beast and Step tournaments, as well as hundreds of seats up for grabs through Venom Fever satellites. 

For more information on the $12.5 Million guaranteed Venom, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

