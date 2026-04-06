ACR Poker Unleashes More Than $1.8 Million In Seats To Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms - Special High Five Edition

Packed Venom Fever satellite schedule and Venom Vault gives players the chance to qualify for low cost or even for free

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is giving players multiple opportunities to unlock their $2,650 seat to the Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms Special High Five Edition this April through a packed Venom Fever schedule. These satellites will award 687 blazing hot seats to the popular tournaments, totaling more than $1.8 million in value.

ACR Poker is giving players multiple opportunities to unlock their $2,650 seat to the Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms Special High Five Edition this April through a packed Venom Fever schedule.

The special edition of the Dual Venoms will run from Sunday, April 12th through Tuesday, April 28th, delivering side-by-side action in the $8 million GTD NLH and $2 million GTD PLO, offering some of the biggest online poker action of the year.

Qualifying begins Tuesday, April 7th through the Venom Fever satellite schedule, offering hundreds of guaranteed seats at low cost, or even for free, through Direct Satellites, Mega Satellites, and Beast Tournaments.

Direct Satellites will award 310 seats to the NLH tournament and 42 seats to the PLO event, with buy-ins starting at $33. The Mega Satellites get underway on Saturday, April 11th from just $0 and 210 seats will be available for the NLH event and 30 for the PLO tourney. And every Sunday at 5:05pm ET up until April 19th, players can roar their way to 1 of 95 seats to the NLH event through the $95 buy-in Beast tournaments. Survivor Flips from $0.80 are also available, and players can even win their seat through ACR Poker's Spin to Get IN virtual slot machine starting at $0.01.

And it doesn't stop there. The Venom Vault is back starting today, giving every player a free shot to open the Vault and claim a guaranteed reward. Prizes include Venom Survivor Flip Step tickets ranging from $0.80 to $350 or the ultimate $2,650 Venom seat.

"What I love about Venom Fever and Venom Vault is how accessible it makes the Dual Venoms for everybody," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Whether you're grinding satellites or just logging in and opening the Vault, there's always a path into the Venom. That's huge for everyday players."

As well as awarding massive guarantees, mystery bounties that reach hundreds of thousands of dollars will be awarded in the Dual Venom tournaments. In the $8 million GTD NLH, a single knockout could earn a player the top bounty prize of $500,000, while the $2 million PLO offers a $200,000 top bounty. Every knockout starting on Day 2 guarantees at least $5,000 in both events.

For more information, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Adam Neal

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SOURCE ACR Poker