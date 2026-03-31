ACR Poker's Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms - Special High Five Edition Hits With $10 Million in Guaranteed Prize Pools

Celebrate the return of the High Five Series with a special edition of the iconic Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms and hundreds of seats from just $0 in Venom Fever satellites

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is turning up the excitement this spring with the Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms Special High Five Edition, featuring $10 million in total guaranteed prize pools. Alongside the return of its popular High Five series, this special edition of the Dual Venoms will run from Sunday, April 12th through Tuesday, April 28th, delivering side-by-side action in the $8 million GTD NLH and $2 million GTD PLO, offering some of the biggest online poker action of the year.

ACR Poker is turning up the excitement this spring with the Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms Special High Five Edition, featuring $10 million in total guaranteed prize pools.

Following the success of previous editions, the $2,650 buy-in Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms return with massive guarantees and mystery bounties that reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. In the $8 million GTD NLH, a single knockout could earn a player the top bounty prize of $500,000, while the $2 million PLO, which ties as ACR Poker's biggest Omaha event ever, offers a $200,000 top bounty. Every knockout starting on Day 2 guarantees at least $5,000 in both events.

With five Day 1 flights, players can enter multiple times and combine their stacks to hit Day 2 with some serious firepower. All players reaching Day 2 on Monday, April 27th at 1:05pm ET are already in the money, with the Final Table showdown for the coveted Venom crowns scheduled for Tuesday, April 28th at 4:05pm ET.

Qualifying begins Tuesday, April 7th through a packed Venom Fever satellite schedule, offering hundreds of guaranteed seats at low cost, or even for free, through Direct Satellites, Mega Satellites, and Beast Satellites.

"After the incredible turnout and massive payouts in March's $50 Million OSS XL, Spring 2026 is shaping up to be epic with the return of our High Five Series and this special Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms edition," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "With huge guarantees, mystery bounties, and accessible satellites for every bankroll, players have double the chance to hit massive prizes!"

The latest Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms delivered massive fields and payouts, with both events exceeding their guarantees. The NLH drew 3,673 entries for a $9,182,500 prize pool, paying over $700,000 to the winner . Runner-up 'BALDOUS' from the UK scored the biggest payday of the tournament, claiming the top $500,000 bounty and $730,000 in total bounties , pocketing a whopping $1,240,310 in total. The PLO tournament attracted 837 entrants and generated $2,092,500, with the champion earning more than $300,000.

For more information, visit ACRPoker.eu .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker