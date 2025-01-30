ACR Poker Unveils New Fun And Fast-Paced Survivor Flips

Flip your way to a massive $500,000 guaranteed prize pool

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is excited to announce the debut of its Survivor Flips , a fast-paced, action-packed game designed to bring more fun and excitement to tournament play. With an innovative twist on traditional poker formats, Survivor Flips allows players to win their way into major tournaments in just minutes.

ACR Poker is offering players the opportunity to explore the new format and flip their way to a massive $500,000 guaranteed Survivor Flips tournament, starting on Wednesday, February 5th.

"Survivor Flips are fast, intense, and just plain fun—perfect for those looking for quick results and big rewards," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Players can fast-forward their way into the money and qualify for major tournaments faster than ever before."

"I had so much fun being part of the testing group for Survivor Flips. Being able to be deep in a tournament after only a few minutes of play is a rare opportunity in poker. This is perfect for those looking for a quicker format," added ACR Pro Katie Lindsay.

The $500,000 guaranteed Survivor Flips tournament begins with Phase 1 on Wednesday, February 5th. Players can enter Step Satellites starting at just $4, or jump straight into Phase 1 for a $230 buy-in. With Step Satellites and Phase 1 games available 24/7, players can start their journey whenever it's convenient.

The Survivor Flips Phase 1 game starts when eight players are registered. Each player is dealt three hole cards, with 20 seconds to quickly discard one. The flop, turn, and river cards are then dealt, and the player with the weakest hand is eliminated (or multiple players if there is a tie). The process then repeats until only one champion remains who moves on to Phase 2.

Phase 2 participants will already be in the money, and will play in a short field, regular NLH Tournament on Sunday, February 23rd at 2:05pm ET, where they'll compete for a share of the $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. Players cannot buy directly into Phase 2; they must win a Phase 1 Survivor Flip to qualify. All Phase 2 qualifiers begin with an equal chip stack.

Moneymaker noted that players can get started by navigating to the 'Survivor Flips' tab under Satellites in the ACR Poker client. Players can also check out the 'Survivor Flips Phase 2 - $500K GTD Tournament' pinned at the top of the MTT section, with all available Step Satellites and Phase 1 games in the pop-up box on the right.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

