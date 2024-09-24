ACR Poker Warms Up Players for October’s Dual Venom Tourneys with $1 Million Guaranteed Venom Warmup

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is heating things up ahead of its $5 Million GTD NLH PKO and $1.5 Million GTD PLO PKO Venom tourneys in October, with the launch of its $1 Million GTD Venom Warmup.

Starting Tuesday, October 1st, players can warm up in a big way for the dual Venom tourneys via the Venom Warmup. It offers a $1 Million guaranteed prize pool for just a buy-in of $66. Players can also qualify for less via satellite, providing even more affordable paths to the tourney.

"This is one of the biggest value tourneys we've offered for such a low buy-in," stated ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker. "It's the perfect way to turn a small investment into something big, as well as warm up for our dual Venom tourneys in October. We hope everyone makes the most of this."

With 258 total Day 1 flights running daily until Sunday, October 27th, the $1 Million GTD Venom Warmup provides lots of opportunities to join the action. Players can compete in multiple Day 1's and combine their chip stack for Day 2, taking place on Sunday, October 27th at 4:05pm ET. The Final Table will be held the next day on Monday, October 28th at 2:05pm ET.

Alongside the Venom Warmup, players can also jump into Venom Fever satellites for a shot at securing their $2,650 seats to October's $5 Million GTD NLH PKO and $1.5 Million GTD PLO PKO Venom tourneys, with hundreds of seats guaranteed across both events.

Moneymaker went on to note that there's still time for players to grab their share of over $40 million in total guarantees and $60,000 in leaderboard prizes in ACR Poker's OSS XL, with tourneys running until Monday, September 30th.

For more details on the $1 Million GTD Venom Warmup and upcoming promotions, visit ACRPoker.eu.

