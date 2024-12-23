ACR Poker Wraps Up 2024 With Its Punta Del Este Satellite, Awarding 10 Packages to Uruguay in February 2025

Turn $95 into a $5,500 package to the $500,000 GTD Enjoy Poker Tour Main Event

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To close out an action-packed 2024, ACR Poker is bringing players even more opportunities to experience unforgettable poker adventures. On Sunday, December 29th, they're running their Punta del Este Satellite, guaranteeing 10 packages to sunny Uruguay for the $500,000 GTD Enjoy Poker Tour Main Event in February 2025.

"Our Punta del Este Uruguay packages are a player favorite, and we're thrilled to offer them again to finish off a fantastic 2024," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "It's always exciting to see players turn $95 into an incredible poker vacation and take their shot at the $500,000 GTD Main Event—this is what makes these satellites so special."

With the Punta del Este satellite, players can win one of 10 packages, worth $5,500 each, during The Beast tournament on Sunday, December 29th at 5:05pm ET. While the buy-in is $95, there are also opportunities for players to qualify for free by climbing the Beast weekly leaderboard.

Each package is worth $5,500, complete with a $1,650 Main Event entry to the $500,000 GTD Main Event, a 10-night luxury hotel stay from February 14th-24th, $1,500 for airfare, spending money, and more.

Beyond poker, players can also enjoy pristine beaches, fine dining, and nightlife at the Punta del Este Resort and Casino, located along Uruguay's breathtaking Atlantic Coast.

For those eager to dive into more online poker action this festive season and into the new year, Moneymaker highlighted that players can take part in the $200K GTD Christmas Special Multi-Day PKO, running until Sunday, December 29th. They can also join ACR Poker's Venom Vault promotion for a shot at winning a coveted $2,650 seat to the $8 Million GTD NLH or the $2 Million GTD PLO Mystery Bounty Venom, with both tourneys starting on Sunday, January 19th.

For more details on the Punta del Este Satellite, read the ACR Poker blog. For further information on ACR Poker's promotions, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

