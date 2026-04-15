ACR Poker's Blazing High Five Tournament Series Returns With $4 Million Guaranteed This April

New 'Highest Five' nosebleed events with buy-ins ranging from $5,200 to $25,500 mark the biggest stakes ever seen on ACR Poker

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's most lit week is back with the return of The High Five Tournament Series from April 19th to 23rd, bringing $4 Million GTD across 50 events. Each day brings a full slate of action, with 10 smoking tourneys firing daily including five high-stakes events featuring buy-ins of $44 and over and five low-stakes events with buy-ins of $33 and under.

And this year, the stakes are even higher with the new 'Highest Five' tourneys added on top. For the first time, ACR Poker is rolling out elite nosebleed tourneys designed for the game's boldest players. Two nosebleed events will take place each day of the High Five Tournament Series with buy-ins from $5,200 to $25,500, marking the biggest stakes ever seen on ACR.

The High Five Tournament Series Main Event will take place on Monday, April 20th, featuring a $420 buy-in and a $200,000 GTD prize pool. The schedule also includes a special rebuy and add-on day on Monday, April 20th and a PLO day on Wednesday, April 22nd.

And the action doesn't stop there. Players can blaze up the standings in the High Five Leaderboard Competition, where more than $25,000 in prizes are up for grabs, including $2,650 Venom seats, tourney tickets and The Golden Bong trophies. Simply by playing in High Five events, players will earn points towards either the High Leaderboard (buy-ins of $44 and over) or the Low Leaderboard (buy-ins of $33 or under).

The stakes are high and so are the names stepping in. ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker is locked in to play every Highest Five event, and so is CEO Phil Nagy.

"The High Five Tournament Series has a fun vibe to it and I'm excited to be jumping into the new Highest Five tourneys," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "But what's great about this series is that players of all bankrolls can get in on the action from small-stakes grinders to high-rollers. We'll see you at the tables."

For more information, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

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SOURCE Americas Cardroom