ACR Poker's New 'Smash & Splash' Delivers Big Sunday Value With Low Buy-Ins And Huge Guarantees

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is giving players a chance to turn modest buy-ins into massive Sunday scores with the launch of Smash & Splash, starting February 15th.

Every Sunday, Smash & Splash offers small to mid-stakes players the chance to build real momentum weekly with two exciting back-to-back multi-table tournaments. Both events feature affordable buy-ins and huge guarantees, and a flexible schedule that lets players choose to play one event, both, or jump in whenever it suits.

For a buy-in of just $22, players can start their Sunday with Smash, which kicks off at 10:30am ET with a $75,000 guaranteed prize pool, offering the chance to turn a modest buy-in into something much bigger.

Meanwhile, Splash keeps the action rolling later in the day at 12:30pm ET and features a $50,000 guarantee. This $11 buy-in event offers the perfect follow-up for players already in the Sunday rhythm or just getting started, and provides another shot at scoring big without adding pressure to players' bankrolls.

"Sundays are my favorite day to play. They are all about getting in the flow and enjoying the game, and now they just got a whole lot more exciting," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Smash & Splash gives everyone a shot at landing a big win without breaking their bankroll, all while having fun. With low buy-ins, big guarantees, and a flexible Sunday schedule, there's never been a better time to get in on the action."

For players seeking even more Sunday excitement, the $109 buy-in Sunday Moneymaker offers a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool every week. Aspiring high-stakes players can also test their skills in the $2,650 buy-in Mini Phil's Thrill event, featuring a $200,000 guarantee. Both events offer satellites every Sunday, giving players a chance to secure their spot and join the action for less.

For further details on Smash & Splash, read the ACR Poker blog or visit ACRPoker.eu .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

