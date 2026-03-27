ACR Poker's Online Super Series XL Surpasses Guaranteed Prize Pools to Award $60 Million to Players Worldwide

Strong fields, massive prize pools, and standout champions define ACR Poker's supersized OSS XL

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's flagship Online Super Series (OSS) XL has wrapped up in spectacular fashion, delivering supersized poker action. Over the course of the series, OSS XL awarded more than $60 million in total prize pools - surpassing its advertised $50 million guarantee. The OSS XL attracted 569,903 entrants from 128 countries worldwide, making it one of the largest online poker tournament series of the Spring.

ACR Poker's flagship Online Super Series (OSS) XL has wrapped up in spectacular fashion, delivering supersized poker action.

The series' headline events proved to be a major highlight with all three Main Events surpassing their guarantees and attracting massive fields throughout:

The $2,650 Main Event edged past its $2 million guarantee, generating a $2,485,000 prize pool from 994 entrants, with 'Rushgold' capturing the title and $480,796.

The $1,050 Main Event also surpassed its $2 million guarantee, reaching a $2,298,000 prize pool from 2,298 entrants, with 'DificilHein' taking home $304,208.

The $215 Main Event completed the lineup, exceeding its $1 million guarantee to award $1,064,200 from 5,321 entrants, as 'jumpintheknife' claimed the top prize of $128,732.

"It feels very surreal and I can't believe that it actually happened. I felt relief from a long grind the last three days," said $2,650 Main Event champion Alex 'Rushgold' Wasierski. "I'll play the Venom and see what happens there."

Adding to the excitement, ACR Pro Jon Pardy's two-week OSS XL grind gave players a unique sweat throughout the series. His journey captured both the highs and challenges of competing at this level, culminating in a dramatic triumph in his final game - the $215 OSS XL $50K GTD, where he took first place for $12,279.

"This whole streamathon will be something I remember forever. It was mentally draining every single day, however the joy of winning the last tournament I was left in and for it to be an OSS event feels like it was written in the stars. I want to thank ACR, I want to thank GhostOfM and I want to thank the chat who turned up every day in their hundreds to rail me and send me positive vibes," said Pardy.

With massive fields, global participation, and millions awarded, the OSS XL delivered unforgettable moments from start to finish. Looking ahead, players can gear up for ACR Poker's highly anticipated Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments that start on Sunday, April 12th and feature $10 million in total guarantees.

For further details on the OSS XL, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

CONTACT:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR