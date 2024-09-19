ACR Poker's Next High Stakes Adventure Takes Players To Monte Carlo For The Ultimate Poker Experience

Two $110,000+ luxury Monte Carlo packages up for grabs via ACR Poker's Main Satellite this weekend

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After sending players to some of the world's most iconic destinations like Jeju Island and Montenegro, ACR Poker is now gearing up to send at least two players on its next High Stakes Adventure in Monte Carlo to compete for life-changing payouts against the world's best players.

Our High Stakes Adventures have sent players around the globe to compete against the world's best players for mind-blowing prize pools!

On Sunday, September 22nd, players can enter the $2,650 buy-in Main Satellite for a chance to secure one of two $110,000+ luxury travel packages to a prestigious Super High Roller Series, running from November 1st-14th. Winners will receive a high-stakes package that includes $110,000 in buy-ins / entry fees, business-class flights and luxurious accommodation.

"Our High Stakes Adventure offers the richest travel prize packages in poker. I've been lucky to play at some incredible locations like Montenegro and London, and Monte Carlo is another world-class stop," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker, who recently secured an impressive $903K win in the $25K buy-in Montenegro 2024 event. "After my win in Montenegro, I know first-hand how special these events are. It's not just about the poker—it's about the whole adventure, and I'm excited to see what the French Riviera has in store for us."

Set in the glamorous city of Monte Carlo, ACR's next High Stakes Adventure offers players the opportunity to be part of an entourage with some ACR Pros and Stormers for the ultimate high-stakes poker experience, all while enjoying the city's vibrant culture, rich history, Michelin-star restaurants, and high-end shopping.

Moneymaker also noted that players can qualify for the Main Satellite on September 22nd at 2:05pm ET for a fraction of the cost. Players can enter the 3-Seat GTD Direct Satellites at 12:30pm ET this Sunday with buy-ins of $630 or $290. What's more, there's a $31.50 buy-in Super Satellite at 10:30am ET that day, which feeds into the $290 Direct Satellite.

