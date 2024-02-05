ACR Poker's Online Super Series Guarantees More Than $16 Million in February

Two events will each guarantee $1 Million

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's flagship Online Super Series returns for two weeks from February 12th - 26th with more than $16 Million up for grabs for online poker players in the U.S. and beyond. Included is $1.5 Million combined for the two Main Events on February 25th and a $630 multi-flight tournament starting February 11th that guarantees $1 Million.

The Online Super Series $16 Million GTD Feb 12th to Feb 26th
The Online Super Series $16 Million GTD Feb 12th to Feb 26th
The Online Super Series $16 Million GTD Feb 12th to Feb 26th
The Online Super Series $16 Million GTD Feb 12th to Feb 26th

The series has attractive tournaments at a range of buy-in levels that cater to all bankrolls, including a special $109 Mystery Bounty event guaranteeing $750,000 in addition to the regular monthly $2.50 and $16.50 Mystery Bounty events, guaranteeing $75,000 and $200,000 respectively.

"It's always exciting to play in the OSS and this series is offering seriously high guarantees on a range of buy-in levels, so there really is something for everyone," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. 

Players will also be able to compete against each other for more than $30,000 of additional cash prizes and Venom tournament tickets on three series leaderboards. Tournaments with buy-ins starting at $104.50 will be eligible for the high leaderboard, tournaments with buy-ins from $16.50 to $88 will count towards the medium leaderboard and events with buy-ins at $11 and under will contribute to points on the low leaderboard.

Moneymaker went on to note that the Venom PKO tournament offered players even more opportunities for big poker action, having exceeded its $5 Million guarantee by more than $2 Million, resulting in a final prize pool of $7 Million.

For more information on the Online Super Series, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Adam Neal
+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker

