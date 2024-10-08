ACR Poker's OSS XL Exceeds Guarantee With Over $46 Million in Prize Pools

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 23 days of big poker action from September 8th to 30th, ACR Poker's flagship Online Super Series XL has concluded, surpassing its $40 million guarantee with total prize pools of $46,201,608.

This year's OSS XL featured over 600 tourneys, including three $2 Million GTD and two $1 Million GTD events, attracting players of all skill levels with buy-ins from $0.27 to $2,650.

Among the winners, 'vousconfus' won $465,317 from a massive $2,405,000 prize pool in the $2 Million GTD ($2,650 buy-in) event, while 'JustVanilla' took home $365,601 from the $2,171,000 prize pool in the $2 Million GTD ($1,050 buy-in) tourney. For more winner highlights from this year's series, read the ACR Poker blog.

Included in this OSS XL was a $60,000 Leaderboard Competition, featuring High, Medium, and Low buy-in categories to ensure everyone could compete for great prizes. The overall leaderboard winner, 'MUGGGGGY' was awarded an additional $15,000, while ACR Pro Jeff Boski finished second in the Medium category and fifth in the Low category. ACR Pro Chris Moorman also secured 10th place on the overall leaderboard and 13th in the High category. The leaderboard results can be found here.

Other ACR Pros in action included Ebony Kenney, who made four final tables during the OSS XL, with notable finishes including fifth place in the $150,000 GTD ($215 buy-in) event for $9,185 and fourth place in the $50,000 GTD ($109 buy-in) for $3,677. Kenney also placed ninth and eighth in two additional PKO events, earning $544 and $1,192 respectively.

Following the success of this series, ACR Poker is excited to announce that plans for the next OSS XL are already underway. ACR Poker also has incredible action throughout this October with the $1 Million GTD Venom Warmup, leading into the Dual Venom PKO tournaments that start on Sunday, October 13th, featuring $6.5 Million in guarantees.

For more details on ACR Poker's upcoming promotions, visit ACRPoker.eu.

