ACRE from Modern Mill Earns Best of Product Award from Architect's Newspaper

Revolutionary wood alternative ACRE adds more accolades to its impressive collection of awards

FERNWOOD, Miss. , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill, manufacturer of innovative wood alternative ACRE, announces that its ACRE product line has been selected to receive a Best of Product Award in the Composites category from The Architect's Newspaper.

The winners of The Architect's Newspaper's 8th Annual Best of Products Awards were selected by a high-profile jury of experts in architecture and design practice, education and publishing. According to the magazine, the Architect's Newspaper's recognition represents the best in show across the broad spectrum of products that, when used well, work in harmony to construct our built environment. Sustainability is one of the key criteria in evaluating the submitted product entries.

"We are honored to receive another award from a highly reputable trade media outlet," says Kim Guimond, Modern Mill's Chief Marketing Officer. "It underscores the level of innovation, sustainability and performance ACRE brings to the table and the rapid adoption of ACRE by the architect and designer community."

"I think it's remarkable that this product can be handled just like wood on a job site – same tools, same construction methods, no additional work or installation methods to learn," comments The Architect's Newspaper's editor Sophie Aliece Hollis in the Best of Products issue that came out in early November.

Recently, ACRE was also named a finalist in Architizer's A+Awards. Other awards ACRE has received include Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award, Green Builder's Product of the Year and Top Product of the Year from Environment + Energy Leader.

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is a manufacturing company based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE™, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment, offering the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

MirjamLippunner

920-395-8998

http://modern-mill.com/

SOURCE Modern Mill