Modern Mill Achieves Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) Certification For ACRE™ Shiplap Siding

FERNWOOD, Miss., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill, the manufacturer of the innovative wood-alternative ACRE, has successfully attained Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) Certification for ACRE Shiplap Siding (CA SFM Building Materials Listing (BML) number: 8140-2385:0001), solidifying its dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation.

ACRE Shiplap siding had been tested in accordance with the CA fire code to be used in all zones designated as WUI including moderate, high, and very high fire hazard severity. The WUI certification signifies that ACRE complies with rigorous standards designed to mitigate the risk of wildfires in areas where urban development meets wildland vegetation.

"The WUI Certification for ACRE underscores our dedication to creating products that not only meet stringent safety standards but also pave the way for a future with significantly less deforestation," said Kim Guimond, chief marketing officer of Modern Mill. "ACRE is more than a material; it's a responsible choice, reflecting our ethos of marrying innovation with sustainability."

ACRE, a wood alternative made from upcycled rice hulls, is a practical solution for sustainability goals. It offers all the warmth and workability of rich tropical woods like Ipe and teak and softwoods like cedar with the low-maintenance convenience of composites. ACRE is the first wood alternative that is indistinguishable from wood, capable of fine craft and disrupting the status quo.

ACRE is available throughout the U.S. through a network of independent dealers and distributors and can be found in major home improvement retailers. Visit Modern Mill to learn more.

About WUI Certification:

WUI Certification is awarded to products and services that meet specific criteria for fire-resistant design and sustainability in areas prone to wildfires. This certification is essential for companies operating in regions where the interface between urban and wildland areas poses increased fire risks.

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is an innovative manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

