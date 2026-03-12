AcreTrader Announces Launch of Proterra AcreTrader Farmland Fund LP

Fund Launch Expands Access to Investment-Grade Farmland as an Asset Class Through Open-Ended Vehicle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acretrader LLC ("AcreTrader"), a Proterra farmland investment platform, announced the launch of the Proterra AcreTrader Farmland Fund LP to further expand access to investment-grade farmland as an asset class. The Fund is open-ended and structured through a private, non-traded REIT to provide efficiency and flexibility for investors.

The Fund complements AcreTrader's established direct farmland investment platform by offering a vehicle that provides increased diversification due to farmland's negative correlation to financial assets, modified redemption structure, and a single K-1 for tax reporting. The Fund focuses on investment-grade farmland in key agricultural regions across the United States. By leveraging AcreTrader's direct relationships with professional operators, the Fund seeks attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of capital appreciation and lease income.

"This Fund launch represents an exciting expansion of the AcreTrader platform following the integration of the AcreTrader team into the Proterra family," said Rich Gammill, Managing Partner of Proterra. "The Fund combines Proterra's decades of institutional fund management experience with AcreTrader's innovative sourcing and underwriting capabilities. AcreTrader has an established track record of sourcing, managing, and exiting high-quality farmland for investors. We are excited to leverage our position as one of the largest global food and agriculture asset managers to offer AcreTrader's expertise to a wider investor audience."

Since inception, AcreTrader has invested and managed over $311 million in U.S. row crop farmland assets across 147 investments. The team has demonstrated strong performance and liquidity with 17 full-cycle realizations across 12 states, returning over $26 million to investors through capital appreciation and lease income. A full list of AcreTrader's exits is available here.

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader democratizes access to investment-grade farmland and serves as a strategic growth partner to our nation's farmers. Since its founding in 2017, AcreTrader has broadened access to invest in land and helped expand operations for hundreds of farmers across the U.S. For more information, visit acretrader.com. To explore current offerings, visit acretrader.com/investments.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. Investments in private placements are speculative, illiquid, and may result in the complete loss of capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

About Proterra Investment Partners LP

Proterra is an alternative asset manager that makes investments across the food value chain from farm to fork. The firm focuses on seven core investment verticals: Credit, Farmland, Growth Equity, Proterra Asia, Sustainable Agriculture, Asset-backed Strategies, and Real Estate. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the firm employs 75 professionals across four global offices: Minneapolis, Fayetteville, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, visit proterrapartners.com.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. Investments in private placements are speculative, illiquid, and may result in the complete loss of capital. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional risk disclosures regarding farmland investing and the risks of investing on AcreTrader, please see individual farm offering pages as well as our terms of use.

Media Contact:

Mary Mickel

[email protected]

501.350.3422

SOURCE Proterra Investment Partners