AcreTrader Delivers over $135M in Investor Returns From Farmland Dispositions

Latest Exits Demonstrate the Historical Strength of Farmland as an Asset Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acretrader LLC ("AcreTrader"), a Proterra farmland investment platform, announced the successful disposition of 57 farmland assets across 13 states. Funded on the AcreTrader platform between 2019 and 2024, the dispositions generated over $135 million in investor distributions. AcreTrader has now had 75 realizations since inception, representing more than $189 million in total distributions.

The transaction includes approximately 16,000 acres of farmland, producing over 10 different crops across 13 states. All farmers with active lease agreements will maintain operational control, ensuring a smooth transition for local producers.

AcreTrader believes farmland continues to be an underappreciated asset class given its demonstrated resilience of returns with relatively low volatility. AcreTrader's 75 full-cycle exits highlight the platform's ability to deliver institutional-quality farmland exposure to a broad investor base.

"It's encouraging to see such positive results for individual investors who have trusted AcreTrader as their farmland investment partner," said Rich Gammill, Managing Partner at Proterra Investment Partners. "We are proud to offer investors exposure to an asset class that provides price appreciation, current income, and proven wealth preservation, along with the opportunity to invest in American agriculture. Before investors allocate to gold they should consider investing in farmland. It's truly U.S. gold and AcreTrader makes that possible."

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader democratizes access to investment-grade farmland and serves as a strategic growth partner to our nation's farmers. Since its founding in 2017, AcreTrader has broadened access to invest in land and helped expand operations for hundreds of farmers across the U.S. For more information, visit acretrader.com . To explore current offerings, visit acretrader.com/investments .

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. Investments in private placements are speculative, illiquid, and may result in the complete loss of capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

About Proterra Investment Partners LP

Proterra is an alternative asset manager that makes investments across the food value chain from farm to fork. The firm focuses on seven core investment verticals: Credit, Farmland, Growth Equity, Proterra Asia, Sustainable Agriculture, Asset-backed Strategies, and Real Estate. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the firm employs 75 professionals across four global offices: Minneapolis, Fayetteville, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, visit proterrapartners.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Mickel

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501.350.3422

SOURCE Proterra Investment Partners