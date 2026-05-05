AcreTrader Announces Sale of Idaho Row Crop Farm, Delivering Favorable Outcome for Investors

Disposition Highlights Continued Demand for High-Quality U.S. Farmland Assets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AcreTrader LLC ("AcreTrader"), a Proterra farmland investment platform, announced the successful disposition of Goose Creek Farm, a 390-acre row crop property located in Cassia County, Idaho.

Originally funded on the AcreTrader platform in November 2022, the farm was leased to a local operator under an agreement that included a purchase option. In late 2025, the operator was able to exercise the option and acquired the farm at a strong return to investors while ensuring continuity of operations and expanding the owned acreage of a multigenerational family farm in Idaho's Magic Valley.

The property was acquired at approximately $14,990 per tillable acre and sold for $17,500 per tillable acre, representing a 13.8% premium to its most recent internal valuation. AcreTrader believes the transaction reflects the sustained value of productive farmland and highlights the importance of structured liquidity, particularly when assets can be sold at a premium to prevailing market conditions in the benefit of both investors and operators.

"This outcome demonstrates the strength of well-located, high-quality farmland and the importance of partnering with talented, local operators," said General Manager Rob Moore. "By working closely with farmers and structuring opportunities that align the incentives of investors and operators, we aim to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns and serve as a resource for U.S. farmers seeking operational resilience and growth."

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader democratizes access to investment-grade farmland and serves as a strategic growth partner to our nation's farmers. Since its founding in 2017, AcreTrader has broadened access to invest in land and helped expand operations for hundreds of farmers across the U.S. For more information, visit acretrader.com. To explore current offerings, visit acretrader.com/investments.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. Investments in private placements are speculative, illiquid, and may result in the complete loss of capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

About Proterra Investment Partners LP

Proterra is an alternative asset manager that makes investments across the food value chain from farm to fork. The firm focuses on seven core investment verticals: Credit, Farmland, Growth Equity, Proterra Asia, Sustainable Agriculture, Asset-backed Strategies, and Real Estate. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the firm employs 75 professionals across four global offices: Minneapolis, Fayetteville, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, visit proterrapartners.com.

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SOURCE Proterra Investment Partners