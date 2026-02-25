AcreTrader Announces Successful Exit of Red River Valley Farmland, Delivering 11% Net IRR to Investors

Farmer-Investor Partnership Demonstrates Potential Win-Win Outcomes on the AcreTrader Platform

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AcreTrader, a Proterra farmland investment platform, announced the successful exit of the Northland Organic Farm in Minnesota's Red River Valley, delivering an 11% net internal rate of return (IRR)* and a 1.8x multiple on invested capital to platform investors.

Funded in September 2020 by individual investors on the AcreTrader platform and leased to a local organic operator under a five-year term, the farm included a purchase option, which the operator exercised in January 2026. This transaction highlights how AcreTrader connects investors with farmers to expand operations while providing potentially attractive returns.

"By partnering with local farmers, AcreTrader enables capital to support growth while giving investors strong, measurable results," said Rob Moore, General Manager of AcreTrader. "This model creates a true win-win: farmers maintain operational control and long-term ownership opportunities, while investors have the potential to benefit from farmland appreciation and rental income."

This marks AcreTrader's 17th successful farmland disposition, totaling more than $26 million in total distributions to date, including full return of capital, rental income and capital appreciation.

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader democratizes access to investment-grade farmland and serves as a strategic growth partner to the farmers who feed the world. Since its founding in 2017, AcreTrader has broadened access to invest in land and helped expand operations for hundreds of farmers across the U.S. For more information, visit acretrader.com . To explore current offerings, visit acretrader.com/investments .



Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. Investments in private placements are speculative, illiquid, and may result in the complete loss of capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

About Proterra Investment Partners LP

Proterra is an alternative asset manager that makes investments across the food value chain from farm to fork. The firm focuses on seven core investment verticals: Credit, Farmland, Growth Equity, Proterra Asia, Sustainable Agriculture, Asset-backed Strategies, and Real Estate. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the firm employs 75 professionals across four global offices: Minneapolis, Fayetteville, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information, visit proterrapartners.com .

*Supplemental Information: 1) The calculations for the preliminary IRR reported above assume that the start date of the investment was on the closing date for the land acquisition and all other cash flows were recognized on the date AcreTrader initiated the distributions to members including the end date which is the date the distribution of net proceeds from the real estate sale was initiated to Members. 2) A portion of the total sale proceeds have been withheld to pay taxes and fees required to dissolve the Company. If any funds remain in the Company's bank account after all taxes and fees have been paid, each investor in the Company will receive his/her/its pro rata portion in a final distribution. 3) Note that the above IRR was calculated solely at the entity level and may not be reflective of an investor's specific IRR which may differ based on factors specific to each such investor. 4) Note that the information above is not intended as investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional risk disclosures regarding farmland investing and the risks of investing on AcreTrader, please see individual farm offering pages as well as our terms of use .

