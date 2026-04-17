Across the Water with Tanielle Powell: Closer Than You Think TV Series Spotlights Jersey City Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Tanielle Powell highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Across the Water with Tanielle Powell, a new locally hosted series in Jersey City, NJ, to its lineup. The real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Tanielle Powell and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Across the Water at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Jersey City by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Tanielle Powell:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties in and around Jersey City

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life across the area just beyond the Manhattan skyline

"Across the Water was created to capture a lifestyle that's undeniably New York City, just with a better view," said Tanielle Powell, host of Across the Water. "There's a quiet intensity building just beyond the skyline, where culture, dining, and art are reshaping what it means to live at a higher level. It's closer than you think, and once you experience it, you'll want to stay a little longer."

Across the Water is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Across the Water gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Jersey City, NJ. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Across the Water focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Across the Water are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network