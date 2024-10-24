Acryl Data Announces the Inaugural Metadata and AI Summit 2024, Bringing Together Enterprise Leaders to Explore AI's Next Frontier

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acryl Data, the company behind the leading metadata platform DataHub , announces the Metadata and AI Summit 2024 , scheduled for October 29-30, 2024. This two-day virtual event will bring together over 2,500 data professionals, machine learning engineers, analysts, and thought leaders to discuss cutting-edge AI applications and metadata-driven solutions that are shaping the future of enterprise AI.

The free virtual event will feature 20+ expert-led sessions and panels, offering deep dives into AI strategies, data management, and hands-on technical solutions. Participants will gain actionable insights on building and scaling AI initiatives that drive tangible business outcomes.

"The role of metadata in enterprise AI is more critical than ever," said Shirshanka Das, CTO of Acryl Data. "Organizations are looking for ways to push AI applications to production, with reliability and compliance guarantees. That's the future we want to enable. The Metadata and AI Summit is designed to help professionals explore practical solutions, share best practices, and stay ahead of technology advancements in the AI-first era of data."

Summit Highlights

Uncovering Generative AI Trends

AI Governance

Elevating Data Quality Throughout Organizations

Metadata Management in AI and Data

Future of Open-source in AI

Real-Time Data Processing for AI

Data Management and Analytics Trends

How to Build, Deploy, and Scale AI Models

The summit's Day 1: THINK DAY will feature thought leadership sessions on AI advancements, trends, and data strategy, while Day 2: BUILD DAY will focus on real-world stories and practical implementations designed to help participants apply what they've learned to their real-world projects.

Acryl Data's Metadata and AI Summit is a new platform for enterprise AI and data practitioners to connect, learn, and exchange ideas. Whether you are just starting your AI journey or looking to fine-tune your strategies, this event will provide the insights and tools to help you succeed.

Speakers for Metadata and AI Summit 2024 are from LinkedIn, Meta, Pinterest, Microsoft, Netflix, and many more. Visit https://formulatedby.com/acryldata/metadata-ai-summit/ to view the complete conference agenda and register for this free event.

About Acryl Data

Founded by data industry veterans and backed by LinkedIn, Acryl Data enables organizations to deploy AI applications into production with confidence. We understand that the path to successful AI deployment is built on a foundation of reliable data and robust compliance. Our solutions, the open-source DataHub and enterprise-grade DataHub Cloud are designed to make this journey simple and effective. For organizations looking to put AI into production with confidence, Acryl Data provides the foundation of reliable data and compliant practices–made simple.

Visit acryldata.io/ to learn more.

For Editorial Contact: Rose Sawvel ( [email protected] )

