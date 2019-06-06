ACS Completes Sierra Nevada Corporation VORTEX® Engine Test Facility

ACS began working on the project in 2015 and through a phased approach has managed the entire site renovation and expansion, including engineering and building custom controls solutions, to deliver a fully integrated facility.

"Our work at the Badger Propulsion Test Facility was technically complex and highly sophisticated," said Scott Hoselton, president and principal, ACS. "The increased responsibility of our role with Sierra Nevada Corporation was a true test of ACS' capability to deliver fully-integrated facilities, starting with facility design and controls fabrication to construction and contractor management."

ACS worked with more than 40 Wisconsin companies to complete the project, including design professionals and material suppliers.

"The engineering, build and restoration of this site was a massive undertaking with a number of technical and delicate moving parts," said Paul Zamprelli, SNC Senior Manager Business Development. "The Sierra Nevada Corporation and ACS teams worked extremely well together to execute a very technically complex project successfully."

On May 29, Sierra Nevada Corporation held a public viewing of a test-fire of its patented VORTEX rocket engine, showcasing next-generation technology available to NASA, the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and commercial launch companies.

ABOUT ACS

With 25 years of experience, ACS specializes in the engineering, integration and construction of technically complex R&D and production equipment, controls, and facilities. Working across multiple industries and markets, including automotive, aerospace, energy, chemical, laboratories and manufacturing, ACS offers a unique mix of experience in control systems, custom machines, testing solutions, automation, process and discrete production systems as well as turnkey integrated buildings. ACS is based in Middleton, Wisconsin, with a regional office in Troy, Michigan, and serves customers across North America and around the world.

ACS corporate contact:

Susan Dineen

Marketing Director, ACS

608.663.1260

sdineen@acscm.com

ACS media contact:

Lisa Gill

Account Director, Marx Group

810.459.4446

lgill@marxgrp.com

SOURCE ACS