NI™ Names ACS a Gold Partner as Demand for Smarter, Scalable Testing Rises

Achieving Gold Partner status reflects ACS's ability to meet next-generation test challenges through its Acselerant™ software platform, powered by LabVIEW, and hands-on industry collaboration.

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS has earned NI™ Gold Partner status, a recognition of the company's leadership in scalable, software-driven test solutions. This achievement follows the NI Aerospace, Defense, and Government badge earned earlier in 2025 and reflects continued progress in advanced test system development.

ACS's NI status elevation comes the same year it introduced Acselerant™, the company's open-source test software platform built on LabVIEW. Acselerant standardizes the way organizations build, scale, and maintain custom test applications, giving engineering teams a flexible architecture. With test programs built in Acselerant, ACS customers get a unified approach to test automation, reuse, and long-term maintainability as their systems grow more sophisticated.

"Our long-standing collaboration with NI helps us bring modern, adaptable test architectures to clients," says Roy Krans, Software Development Manager at ACS. "Acselerant builds on that momentum, giving our clients a platform that grows with their requirements and accelerates the development of custom systems."

Recent ACS accomplishments contributed to its NI Gold Partner designation, each developed using NI technologies and some using ACS's Acselerant software platform:

Power-supply rack modernization (aerospace): ACS delivered a modular redesign and updated control software for a North American test operation. The new architecture improves workflow safety, shortens integration time, and creates a clear path for future scaling.

ACS delivered a modular redesign and updated control software for a North American test operation. The new architecture improves workflow safety, shortens integration time, and creates a clear path for future scaling. Headspace gas analyzer system (life sciences): ACS engineered a long-term, low-risk solution that delivers stable performance for continuous quality control in regulated production. Clients gain improved serviceability and reliability over multi-year use.

ACS engineered a long-term, low-risk solution that delivers stable performance for continuous quality control in regulated production. Clients gain improved serviceability and reliability over multi-year use. Automated end-of-line testing (industrial manufacturing): ACS developed a tailored system that increased throughput and consistency for a welding-equipment manufacturer. The automation reduces operator variability and shortens test cycle times, which supports higher production capacity.

ACS developed a tailored system that increased throughput and consistency for a welding-equipment manufacturer. The automation reduces operator variability and shortens test cycle times, which supports higher production capacity. Electric linear actuator test platform upgrade (aerospace automation): ACS delivered a dual-axis modernization that expanded testing capability and extended the lifecycle of an existing platform. Customers retain valuable hardware investments while gaining more flexible test coverage.

ACS contributes actively to the LabVIEW and NI developer community. The company hosts LabVIEW User Group meetings at its Wisconsin headquarters and recently presented the NI-sponsored educational webinar, "Transforming Testing with Acselerant Custom Software," an on-demand version is available for industry professionals seeking deeper insights into the platform.

About ACS:

ACS designs, engineers, and builds innovative equipment, machines, controls, and facilities for industry leaders in markets including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. We are a systems integrator, helping companies maximize their facilities' efficiency with systems designed and engineered to work together. We combine our knowledge of building design and construction with expertise and understanding of equipment, R&D and production test, process systems, automation, data acquisition, and controls for industry leaders who require high-performance systems. ACS is based in Verona, Wisconsin, with a regional office in Troy, Michigan, and serves customers across North America and around the world. For more information, visit www.acscm.com.

