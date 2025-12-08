Aging Energy Grid Meets Explosive Demand: Rethinking Power Generation for a Resilient Future

As aging energy infrastructure strains under fast-growing, unpredictable loads, large energy users can take charge of their power generation. Learn how at the PowerGen 2026 session on microgrids.

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Guise, Project Manager at ACS, will address today's critical energy challenges in his session at POWERGEN 2026, scheduled for January 20, 2026 at 10:30 a.m.

Matt Guise, ACS
Titled "From Grid-Lock to Microgrid: A Blueprint for an Agile, Resilient Energy Future," Guise's session will explore practical solutions to the limitations of centralized power grids. Drawing on a recent ACS project, Guise will detail how the company designed and deployed a multi-megawatt, multi-source onsite power plant that fortifies capacity and manages peak energy demand. Attendees will gain actionable insights into how integrated microgrids can improve energy security, cost control, and operational flexibility.

"For today's large energy users, a backup generator isn't enough," Guise says. "Organizations need a core, permanent power strategy that delivers resilience and operational independence. I'm looking forward to sharing a blueprint for organizations seeking to build a smarter, more flexible, and reliable energy future."

The "From Grid-Lock to Microgrid" session, part of PowerGen's Onsite Power and Flexible Generation track, will be held Tuesday, January 20, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

About ACS:
ACS designs, engineers, and builds innovative equipment, machines, controls, and facilities for industry leaders in markets including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. We are a systems integrator, helping companies maximize their facilities' efficiency with systems designed and engineered to work together. We combine our knowledge of building design and construction with expertise and understanding of equipment, R&D and production test, process systems, automation, data acquisition, and controls for industry leaders who require high-performance systems. ACS is based in Verona, Wisconsin, with a regional office in Troy, Michigan, and serves customers across North America and around the world. For more information, visit www.acscm.com.

