ACS Unveils Acselerant™: Transforming Real-Time Control and Data Integration for LabVIEW Test Systems

A robust, adaptable software solution that gives engineers full control over test architectures, supporting both immediate and future needs of data-driven testing.

VERONA, Wis., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS introduces Acselerant™, a customizable and scalable real-time control system software. Available as an open-source platform starting January 9, Acselerant empowers companies to design and evolve their test system architecture to align with their specific priorities and timelines.

ACS

Refined and used by ACS engineers for nearly a decade to solve complex industrial testing challenges, Acselerant fills critical gaps in existing test system architectures. With its modular, open framework for real-time control and data acquisition, test and lab engineers can adapt quickly to developing technical needs, reduce long-term development costs, and maintain complete control in their test system design and implementation.

"Acselerant represents our commitment to empowering engineers with the tools to transform technical challenges into competitive advantages," says ACS President Scott Hoselton. "For nearly a decade, we've been refining this software across automotive, aerospace, and other complex industrial environments, and now we're giving companies the ability to accelerate their innovation without being constrained by traditional testing limitations."

Acselerant at Work

With a focus on precision and future adaptability, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Engine Research Center (UW-ERC) engaged ACS to build a high-altitude engine test cell that could integrate with existing equipment. Using Acselerant, ACS engineers delivered a system with precise real-time control over critical conditions like temperature, pressure, and humidity, and that enables the university to expand its testing capabilities to pursue new research opportunities.

"This project demonstrates how Acselerant bridges the gap between standard functionality and the critical customizations needed to achieve all test system goals," says ACS Software Development Manager Roy Krans. "Unlike closed systems that force compromises, Acselerant enables labs to fully define their workflows, extend capabilities, and handle increasingly complex testing needs. Its modular design ensures precise real-time control and seamless scaling to support both current and future requirements."

This flexibility is exemplified in core Acselerant features that address common gaps in test environments, including:

Dynamic State Control: Enables seamless responses to real-time logic, events, or alarms.

Enables seamless responses to real-time logic, events, or alarms. Custom Calculations: Streamlines execution for complex, application-specific computations.

Streamlines execution for complex, application-specific computations. Real-Time Test Control: Supports advanced test processes and customizable, high-fidelity data logging.

Acselerant users can repurpose existing framework modules and data acquisition engines to build new test systems quickly, helping them become more responsive and competitive. Explore how Acselerant empowers companies to take full control over their testing capabilities at https://www.acscm.com/services/acselerant-software.

About ACS:

ACS designs, engineers, and builds innovative equipment, machines, controls, and facilities for industry leaders in markets including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. We are a systems integrator, helping companies maximize their facilities' efficiency with systems designed and engineered to work together. We combine our knowledge of building design and construction with expertise and understanding of equipment, R&D and production test, process systems, automation, data acquisition, and controls for industry leaders who require high-performance systems. ACS is based in Verona, Wisconsin, with a regional office in Troy, Michigan, and serves customers across North America and around the world. For more information, visit www.acscm.com.

Contact: Amanda Donohue, Marketing Manager

ACS

[email protected]

(608) 663-1247

SOURCE ACS