ACT Capital Advisors Ranked Among Top 6 Most Recommended Advisors on the"Axial Advisor 100" List for 2023

The Advisor 100 Includes the Most Referred LMM Sell-Side M&A Advisors

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is excited to announce its inclusion in the Axial Advisor 100 list for 2023. This esteemed recognition solidifies ACT's position as one of North America's most highly regarded sell-side M&A firms.

To assemble the Axial Advisor 100, Axial surveyed their buy-side membership, requesting they name the investment banks and sell-side M&A advisors whom they trust and respect most across three categories:

Individual Deal Quality

Overall Deal Volume

Process Effectiveness

ACT Capital Advisors has consistently demonstrated excellence in these areas, earning clients' and peers' trust and respect. Notably, ACT Capital Advisors was ranked among the top six most frequently recommended M&A advisors on the list for process effectiveness.

"Being recognized on Axial's Top 100 list is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment and exceptional expertise," said Robert Hild, Chairman and CEO at ACT Capital Advisors. "We are honored to stand alongside the industry's finest and look forward to continuing to provide top-tier advisory services to our clients."

Download the Axial Advisor 100 eBook with more information here.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & and acquisitions firm representing lower-middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 37-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors