ACT Capital Advisors Ranked Among Top 6 Most Recommended Advisors on the"Axial Advisor 100" List for 2023

News provided by

ACT Capital Advisors

11 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

The Advisor 100 Includes the Most Referred LMM Sell-Side M&A Advisors

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is excited to announce its inclusion in the Axial Advisor 100 list for 2023. This esteemed recognition solidifies ACT's position as one of North America's most highly regarded sell-side M&A firms.

To assemble the Axial Advisor 100, Axial surveyed their buy-side membership, requesting they name the investment banks and sell-side M&A advisors whom they trust and respect most across three categories:

  • Individual Deal Quality
  • Overall Deal Volume
  • Process Effectiveness

ACT Capital Advisors has consistently demonstrated excellence in these areas, earning clients' and peers' trust and respect. Notably, ACT Capital Advisors was ranked among the top six most frequently recommended M&A advisors on the list for process effectiveness.

"Being recognized on Axial's Top 100 list is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment and exceptional expertise," said Robert Hild, Chairman and CEO at ACT Capital Advisors. "We are honored to stand alongside the industry's finest and look forward to continuing to provide top-tier advisory services to our clients."

Download the Axial Advisor 100 eBook with more information here.

About ACT Capital Advisors 
ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & and acquisitions firm representing lower-middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 37-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors

Also from this source

ACT Capital Advisors Represents West Coast Industries in its Sale of Premium Product Lines to ERG International

ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is pleased to announce that its client, West Coast Industries ("WCI"), has...

ACT Capital Advisors Represents Advanced Government Services, Inc. in its Strategic Partnership with ATS Traffic, Ltd.

ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Advanced Government Services, Inc. ("AGS") has ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.