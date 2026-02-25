ACT Capital Advisors Represents J.E. McAmis in its Sale to Orion Group Holdings Inc

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, J.E. McAmis Inc., was acquired along with JEM Marine Leasing LLC ("JEM") by strategic buyer Orion Group Holdings Inc. ("Orion").

JEM is a premier marine construction firm specializing in dredging, jetty and breakwater construction, dam/spillway maintenance, shoreline stabilization, and more across Washington, Oregon, and beyond. Its skilled team, top safety practices and certifications, and nearly 50 years of experience on federal projects have given it a proven track record for project delivery.

The transaction was led by the ACT Capital Advisors deal team, including Jeff Jones (Managing Director) and Ivan Trindev (Vice President).

"We were honored to advise the McAmis team through this process and find a strategic partner that will preserve the culture, people, and legacy they've built-while opening doors to new growth opportunities," said Jeff Jones, Managing Director.

This partnership, facilitated by ACT's deal team, combines JEM's skilled workforce and strategic marine equipment with Orion's platform to scale, expand opportunities, and reach customers across broader markets.

About J.E. McAmis, Inc

Founded in 1973 in California as a heavy civil contractor, JEM maintains offices in Chico, California, plus satellite yards on both coasts. The firm delivers heavy civil expertise in environmental restoration, jetty work, dredging, and related services. To learn more, visit www.jemcamis.com.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin through its marine and concrete segments. For more information, visit www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a leading national mergers & acquisitions firm representing lower to middle-market companies across various industries. With a 40-year history, ACT has closed over 250 transactions and created more than $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit actcapitaladvisors.com.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors