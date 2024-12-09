ACT Capital Advisors Represents HVAC, Incorporated in its Successful Sale to Service Logic

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of its client, HVAC, Incorporated ("HVAC, Inc."), by Service Logic, the largest privately held HVAC/Mechanical Services company in North America.

Founded in 1986, HVAC, Inc. is a fully integrated commercial HVAC solutions provider based in Milwaukie, Oregon. The Company's customer-centric approach and commitment to the highest quality service, safety, and efficiency standards have helped solidify its status as the trusted, leading provider in the robust West Coast market for nearly four decades.

ACT Capital Advisors' Chairman and CEO, Robert Hild, and Vice President, Madison Brown, advised HVAC, Inc. with respect to the acquisition.

About HVAC, Incorporated

HVAC, Inc. provides a wide range of services, including system design, installation, repairs, maintenance, equipment replacement, building automation, and controls for all markets. These include office, manufacturing, warehousing, retail, wholesale, education, healthcare, and government systems. The Company is focused on customer service, safety, and delivering a quality product while maintaining a grounded understanding of project schedules and budgets. For more information, visit https://hvacincorp.com/.

About Service Logic

Service Logic acquires and partners with thriving local providers to deliver comprehensive HVAC and building automation services across the United States and Canada. With a portfolio of over 100 locations across the United States and Canada, Service Logic blends local expertise with the strength of a national network to offer reliable, high-quality solutions. For more information, visit https://www.servicelogic.com/.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing lower to middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 40-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors