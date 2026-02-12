ACT Capital Advisors Represents Key Trucking in its Sale to Estes Logistics

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, Key Trucking Inc ("Key Trucking"), was acquired by strategic buyer Estes Logistics, a division of Estes Express Lines.

Key Trucking, based in Kent, Washington, is a regional full-service transportation and freight service provider throughout Western Washington and the greater Pacific Northwest. Estes Express Lines, North America's largest privately held freight carrier, provides LTL shipping, final-mile delivery and broader supply chain solutions across the US, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. ACT Capital Advisors' deal team facilitated the transaction.

"Our priority was finding a partner that could provide good service and expanded opportunities to our customers while being a great home for our long-term employees. Estes is both," said Mike Castagno, owner of Key Trucking. "We are appreciative of the expertise provided by Mike Vanderslice and Ivan Trivdev at ACT Capital Advisors, without whom this could not have happened."

The acquisition is a win for both companies, allowing Estes Logistics to expand its footprint into the Pacific Northwest while preserving the legacy Key Trucking has built. All current Key Trucking employees will transition seamlessly to Estes, a company that shares the same family-owned values and commitment to its people and customers.

"When we first learned that the Castagno family was considering retirement, we were immediately excited about the opportunity to integrate Key Trucking's dedicated transportation network into our growing footprint," said Bobby Speight, Corporate Vice President at Estes Logistics. "Beyond expanding our presence into the Pacific Northwest and the greater Seattle metro, this move strengthens our ability to support customers across our entire network."

About Estes Logistics

Estes Logistics, a division of Estes Express Lines, delivers dedicated and specialty transportation solutions that help businesses navigate complex supply chain challenges. With almost 25 years of logistics expertise and the support of North America's largest privately owned freight carrier, Estes Logistics provides a comprehensive range of supply chain services, including dedicated fleet, logistics centers, and product-to-market solutions—ensuring precise and careful shipment movement. From short haul to global freight forwarding, Estes is equipped to handle all logistics needs. Visit here to learn more.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a leading national mergers & acquisitions firm representing lower to middle-market companies across various industries. With a 40-year history, ACT has closed over 250 transactions and created more than $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit actcapitaladvisors.com.

