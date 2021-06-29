ACT Capital Advisors Represents Topper Industries, Inc. in its Sale to Bridge Brothers

SEATTLE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, Topper Industries, Inc. ("Topper Industries") was acquired by Bridge Brothers, Inc. ("Bridge Brothers"). Topper Industries is a commercial floating marine structure manufacturer located in Woodland, Washington.

ACT Capital Advisors' Stephen Spencer and Trevor Hill advised Topper Industries with respect to the transaction.

"Topper Industries has an extraordinary reputation in the industry for quality and innovation in aluminum structures. Bridge Brothers quickly recognized the opportunity to build on the company's nearly 45-year reputation for outstanding design and build quality, as well as customer service. We are excited about the fit between these two companies, and truly expect a very successful future as they move forward," says Spencer.

About Topper Industries, Inc.

Topper Industries Inc. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of a wide variety of residential, commercial marina, industrial water facility and park related products. They are a licensed general contractor in WA, OR, and CA. For most builds, the company prefabricates structures to be installed on site by general marine contractors.

Topper Industries offers several standard designs to choose from, and they specialize in custom applications. Most of the company's installations are in the U.S. on coasts, rivers, and inland lakes, but they have also built structures in a few other countries. More information can be found at https://topperfloats.com/

About Bridge Brothers, Inc.

Bridge Brothers is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing businesses in the United States. The company which is based in Atlanta, Georgia, specializes in the design, manufacturing, and construction of bridges for a wide variety of markets internationally. More information can be found at https://bridgebrothers.com/

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal making, closing 200+ transactions and unlocking over $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. More information at https://actcapitaladvisors.com/.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors