ACT Capital Advisors Represents West Coast Industries in its Sale of Premium Product Lines to ERG International

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is pleased to announce that its client, West Coast Industries ("WCI"), has sold certain of its premium commercial furniture product lines and brands to ERG International ("ERG").

WCI is a leading commercial furnishings company with design and manufacturing expertise in furniture solutions for corporate offices, the hospitality sector, and versatile multi-use environments. ERG International, is a leading supplier and manufacturer of contract furniture. This strategic move will help ERG expand its nationwide presence, capitalizing on WCI's strong footprint in the contract and hospitality markets, including the architecture and design sectors.

The new product offerings will function as a distinct division within ERG International while maintaining brand independence.

Ron Liss, WCI's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited ERG is able to build upon WCI's premium commercial furnishing products and maintain the WCI brand. WCI represents quality and innovation in the marketplace, and I am confident that ERG will not only preserve that legacy but will continue to serve WCI's customers in a professional and responsive manner well into the future.

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included Matthew Latimer (Managing Director), Ivan Trindev (Senior Associate), and Zack Hsieh (Associate).

"ACT Capital Advisors was pleased to represent WCI in this important strategic transaction. WCI is a market leader in high-quality furniture to the contract and hospitality markets. We are grateful we could assist in finding a key strategic partner like ERG to continue this legacy."

About West Coast Industries

Founded in 1939 in Redlands, California, WCI is a trusted creative partner for designers, architects, and dealers, renowned for crafting custom, high-quality furniture with timely delivery. As a family-owned business, WCI prioritizes flexibility and exceptional service. They are a respected western U.S. manufacturer with enduring design community relationships and adaptability to industry changes. For more information, visit https://westcoastindustries.com/.

About ERG International

Established in 1981, ERG is a family-owned business located in Oxnard, California. ERG offers seating, lounges, and tables for the workspace, education, healthcare, and government sectors. ERG's broad and diverse product offerings and exceptional craftsmanship have helped establish a loyal client base throughout North America for the last 42 years. For more information, visit https://www.erginternational.com/.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing lower-middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 37-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com.

