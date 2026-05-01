ACT for ALS Reauthorization Act Introduced in the Senate

ALS Network applauds the bipartisan legislation to sustain momentum in ALS research and access to investigational therapies

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Network today announced its support for the Senate introduction of the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies (ACT) for ALS Act, bipartisan legislation led by Senators Lisa Murkowski and Chris Coons. Congressional champions and advocates across the ALS community are urging the Senate to pass a strengthened reauthorization through 2031.

The bill was introduced just in time for ALS Awareness Month. Members of the ALS Network and ALS United will be in Washington D.C., on May 6, to meet with members of Congress to request support for key ALS priorities, including the reauthorization of ACT for ALS.

ACT for ALS established a patient-centered approach to accelerate progress on two critical fronts: advancing research and expanding access to investigational therapies for people who are unable to participate in traditional clinical trials. These efforts are critical for a disease where time is limited and effective treatment options remain few.

Without reauthorization, programs expanding access to investigational therapies and the research infrastructure driving ALS treatment and research discoveries will begin to wind down, disrupting progress for patients, families, and researchers. The ALS Network calls on Congress to act swiftly to reauthorize this vital legislation (S.4472/H.R.8205) and sustain momentum across the ALS research ecosystem.

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network visit our website at alsnetwork.org or email us at [email protected]. You can also find us on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

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SOURCE ALS Network