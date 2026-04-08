ALS Network Calls on Members of Congress to Support Critical Legislation

Reauthorization of ACT for ALS Act will accelerate discovery of treatments, cures

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Network today announced its support for the reintroduction of the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies (ACT) for ALS Act (H.R.8205), bipartisan legislation led by Representative Mike Quigley and Representative Ken Calvert. The organization has worked closely with congressional champions and advocates across the ALS community to advance a strengthened reauthorization through 2031.

ACT for ALS established a patient-centered approach to accelerate progress on two critical fronts: advancing research and expanding access to investigational therapies for people who are unable to participate in traditional clinical trials. These efforts are critical for a disease where time is limited and effective treatment options remain few.

"Every day, we hear from individuals and families navigating the realities of ALS, where time is incredibly limited and options are few," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "Families do not have the luxury of waiting. ACT for ALS has already helped lay the groundwork for a more coordinated and effective approach to ALS research and for expanded access to investigational therapies for those who cannot participate in clinical trials. Reauthorization is essential to sustaining this momentum and ensuring that people living with ALS have every possible opportunity for progress while the search for breakthroughs continues."

Without reauthorization, the programs expanding access to investigational therapies and the research infrastructure driving ALS treatment development will begin to wind down, disrupting progress for patients, families, and researchers. The ALS Network calls on Congress to act swiftly to reauthorize this vital legislation and sustain momentum across the ALS research ecosystem.

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network visit our website at alsnetwork.org or email us at [email protected]. You can also find us on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

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SOURCE ALS Network