ALS Network and Your ALS Guide Partner to Launch "ALS Transfer Video Series" Supporting Safer, More Confident Daily Care

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Network, a global leader in ALS care, research, and advocacy, announces a new collaboration with Your ALS Guide to launch the "ALS Transfer Video Series," a practical, instructional resource designed to help people living with ALS and their caregivers safely navigate everyday movements and transitions.

Some of the hardest moments in ALS aren’t the big ones, they’re the everyday ones. Getting out of bed. Using the bathroom. Moving safely from place to place. The ALS Transfer Video Series helps make those moments safer, easier, and more manageable for individuals and caregivers alike.

This new series addresses one of the most critical and often challenging aspects of ALS care: transferring safely between positions and environments. From getting in and out of bed to navigating bathrooms and vehicles, these moments can significantly impact independence, safety, and quality of life. Developed with expert guidance and grounded in real-world caregiving needs, the series includes:

Transferring 101

Tub & Shower Transfers

Toilet Transfers

Bed Transfers

Patient Lift Transfers

Vehicle Transfers

Each video offers clear demonstrations, practical tips, and safety considerations to empower families with the confidence and knowledge they need, whether they are newly navigating ALS or adapting to changing mobility needs.

"This collaboration reflects how we respond to the real, everyday needs of families navigating ALS," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "Together with Your ALS Guide, we are providing practical tools that make essential daily movements safer and more manageable."

The ALS Transfer Video Series is part of the ALS Network's broader mission to ensure individuals and families have access to essential, real-world support, no matter where they are.

"We're proud to partner with the ALS Network to bring this series to the community," said David Meissner, Director, Your ALS Guide. "Caregiving is deeply personal, and having accessible, trustworthy guidance can make all the difference."

The video series will be available online at alstransfervideos.org, ensuring families across the country can access this critical support anytime, anywhere.

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the global discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and far beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network, visit alsnetwork.org or email [email protected]. You can find the ALS Network on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

About Your ALS Guide

Your ALS Guide provides expert, accessible guidance to help individuals and families navigate every stage of ALS with clarity, confidence, and support. Visit youralsguide.com for additional information.

Media Contact:

Eric Beikmann | [email protected]

SOURCE ALS Network