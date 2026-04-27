Act Now: ezPaycheck with E-File Direct Helps Businesses Beat the April 30 Form 941 Deadline

Avoid last-minute stress and IRS penalties with fast, accurate 941 e-filing built directly into ezPaycheck payroll software.

REDMOND, Wash., Apr. 9, 2026 With the April 30 first quarter tax deadline rapidly approaching, businesses cannot afford delays or errors in filing Form 941. Halfpricesoft.com is helping employers stay ahead of the clock with ezPaycheck payroll software, now enhanced with an e-file Direct add-on for fast, secure, and accurate submission.

941/940/94x E-File add-on feature for ezPaycheck and ezAccounting- IRS Authorized Speed Speed

Avoid penalties and file with confidence and download ezPaycheck today and start your 30-day free trial with no cost or obligation at Halfpricesoft.com.

Built for businesses of all sizes, ezPaycheck delivers a complete payroll solution with unlimited company accounts, unlimited paycheck printing, and simplified tax form processing, all in one easy-to-use platform. The new e-file Direct feature eliminates the need for complicated systems or third-party services, allowing users to submit Form 941 electronically with confidence and ease.

"First quarter deadlines can create unnecessary pressure for business owners," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With ezPaycheck and the e-file Direct enhancement, we provide a simple, reliable way to file Form 941 on time and avoid costly mistakes."

As the deadline closes in, ezPaycheck guides users step-by-step through payroll calculations and tax preparation, ensuring accuracy while saving valuable time. The integrated e-file Direct feature provides immediate submission and confirmation, helping businesses stay compliant without the last-minute scramble.

Key Benefits Include:

Fast and easy preparation and e-filing of Form 941 (ezPaycheck key must also be purchased to use this feature)

Supports 943, 941, 940, W2, and W3 printing

Unlimited company accounts at no additional cost

Unlimited paycheck printing

No accounting experience required

Affordable pricing with reliable support

No internet needed

Network version includes password protect feature

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7, with a separate Mac version available. Priced at just $169 per year per installation (discount offered for multi-installations), it offers an affordable solution for businesses looking to simplify payroll and meet critical deadlines.

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted provider of affordable, user-friendly payroll and tax software solutions for small businesses, accountants, and nonprofits. Its flagship products, including ezPaycheck and ez1095, are relied on by thousands of businesses nationwide for their simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com