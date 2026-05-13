Actabl Earns U.S. Patent for Hotel Data Normalization as AI Raises the Stakes on Data Reliability

ATLANTA, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actabl, the leading hospitality software company dedicated to empowering hotels with actionable insights to drive profit, today announced it has been granted a U.S. patent for its method of normalizing raw enterprise hotel data from disparate sources, the framework powering Actabl's business intelligence software. The milestone comes as developments in AI raise the stakes on data reliability, making the integrity of the underlying data more consequential than ever.

Members of Actabl's engineering and product organization named as inventors include Clark Brayton, Justin Call, Mike Fatal, Kathryn Green, and Pritesh Patel.

"The challenge was never just connecting systems," said Mike Fatal, senior data engineer at Actabl and a named inventor on the patent. "It was making sure the data those systems produced actually meant the same thing when you brought it all together. Two clients can use the same label for an account and be tracking completely different things. What we built makes it possible to know, confidently, that the numbers you're looking at are genuinely comparable — not just consolidated."

Hotel operators managing multi-property portfolios know the problem well. Every system in a hotel's technology stack, including the property management system, point-of-sale, labor management platform, OTA feeds, and accounting software, was built by a different company, uses different terminology, and organizes data differently. Without a reliable way to normalize that data, operators are left questioning whether the numbers in front of them are truly comparable. As a result, performance reviews are delayed while teams chase down discrepancies. Owner reporting requires manual reconciliation before it can go out the door. And the data that should be driving decisions ends up creating doubt instead of confidence.

Actabl's proprietary hotel data normalization method addresses this directly. When data flows into the platform from across a property or portfolio, the system reads the natural language inside that data, identifies what each field means, and maps it to a consistent, standardized taxonomy. The result is a unified view of performance hotel leaders can rely on, comparable across systems, brands, and properties.

"The chart of accounts is the backbone of how Actabl's business intelligence software works," said Kathryn Green, senior technical product manager and a named inventor. "Everything — how data is imported, how it is reported, how data points connect to each other — flows through that structure. The normalization layer we built on top of it is what allows us to make sense of data across every client, at scale."

That foundation matters more as AI takes on a bigger role in how hotels access and interpret their data. AI is only as good as what it can reach, and when applied to inconsistent, un-normalized inputs, it does not produce better intelligence. Actabl's patented system is what makes AI-powered hotel analytics trustworthy.

The patent also covers a machine learning component trained on Actabl's proprietary hospitality data mapping history. As it is brought fully online, it will surface recommendations to help hotels connect new systems and properties faster, drawing on the accumulated mapping intelligence of every integration Actabl has ever built.

Today, Actabl's patented approach supports 400+ active integrations, spanning property management systems, point-of-sale platforms, accounting software, labor management systems, and OTA data feeds.

The patent reflects work across multiple teams and more than a decade of development. Members of Actabl's engineering and product organization named as inventors include Clark Brayton, Justin Call, Mike Fatal, Kathryn Green, and Pritesh Patel.

To learn more about how Actabl's data engine works, visit actabl.com.

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SOURCE Actabl