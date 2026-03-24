Actabl Launches Integration Connecting ProfitSword Budgets with Hotel Effectiveness to Streamline Hotel Portfolio Labor Planning

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actabl, the leading hospitality software company dedicated to empowering hotels with actionable insights to drive profit, today announced a new integration that seamlessly connects ProfitSword labor budgets with labor plans in Hotel Effectiveness. Coming at a time when operators face increasing pressure to control labor costs amid rising wages and tighter margins, the integration enables hotel teams to eliminate planning friction, improve accuracy, and enforce consistent labor performance across both finance and operations.

The new integration allows budgets built in ProfitSword to flow automatically into Hotel Effectiveness.

For many hotel organizations, labor budgets and labor plans live in separate systems. Finance sets expectations in one tool, while operations teams rebuild labor standards in another. This disconnect forces teams to spend hours reconciling numbers, increases the risk of inconsistent assumptions, and makes it harder to manage labor costs efficiently at scale.

With labor representing the largest controllable expense for most hotels, even small gaps between budget and plan can have a meaningful impact on staffing, scheduling, productivity, and profitability.

"Consistency across 10, 50, or 100 hotels doesn't happen by accident," said Katy Smith, Senior Product Manager at Actabl. "Operators need labor plans built on their financial targets and designed to stay aligned as demand changes. This integration between ProfitSword and Hotel Effectiveness gives operators a scalable way to enforce labor discipline without adding complexity at the property level."

Closing the Gap Between Finance and Operations

The new integration allows budgets built in ProfitSword, the hotel business intelligence software that streamlines operations and decision-making, to flow automatically into Hotel Effectiveness, the labor management software that maximizes hotel efficiency and lowers costs. Finance, operations, and management teams now share the same approved labor expectations, creating a unified labor story across the entire portfolio. By connecting these workflows, hotel teams can reduce planning friction and ensure labor plans remain aligned with approved budgets, even as business conditions change.

Portfolio-Wide Labor Visibility

Disconnected labor planning often leads to inconsistent execution across the portfolio. Some hotels overspend without realizing it, while others understaff, risking service quality. At the portfolio level, executives struggle to understand why labor performance varies when reports don't align.

With unified labor budgets and labor plans, management gains a consistent, portfolio-wide view of labor performance, enabling them to:

Identify labor variances faster and more accurately.

Uncover overspend patterns across properties.

Use consistent benchmarks for operational and financial decisions.

Track the impact of labor changes at both the property and portfolio levels.

Operational Benefits for Hotel Teams

Connecting labor budgets to labor plans gives teams a reliable foundation for daily staffing decisions, particularly in environments where demand fluctuates and margins are tight. Customers using the integrated workflow report measurable improvements, including:

Time savings across the portfolio by eliminating hours of manual labor and standard rebuilding.

by eliminating hours of manual labor and standard rebuilding. Greater accuracy from day one with labor plans automatically reflecting approved budget assumptions.

with labor plans automatically reflecting approved budget assumptions. Stronger cross-functional alignment as finance and operations share the same expectations.

as finance and operations share the same expectations. More confident staffing decisions, supporting optimal productivity, service quality, and labor cost control.

Hotel companies, including Hospitality America, are already using ProfitSword and Hotel Effectiveness together to strengthen labor accountability and consistency across their portfolios.

"For us, it's about streamlining," said Ben Campbell, Hospitality America CEO. "We need all these different pieces to interact with one another. We're doing that throughout the entire environment with Actabl, from our forecasting with ProfitSword to Hotel Effectiveness and Transcendent."

To learn more about connected labor planning with ProfitSword and Hotel Effectiveness, book a demo

Contact

Sarah McCay Tams

Actabl

866-801-0866

[email protected]

SOURCE Actabl