New HotelData.com Report Finds Hotel Labor Costs Rising Faster Than Productivity Gains

Wage growth, increased labor hours, and shifts in staffing patterns pushed cost per occupied room up 12.8% in 2025

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HotelData.com today released the 2025 Hotel Labor Costs & Trends Wage Pressure Accelerates, Productivity Rallies report revealing how rising wages and shifting labor dynamics reshaped hotel operations across the U.S. in 2025. While many operators improved productivity in some areas and maintained service levels, wage pressure accelerated throughout the year and intensified sharply in the fourth quarter, pushing labor costs per occupied room (CPOR) significantly higher.

The report shows that wage CPOR increased 12.8% year over year, rising from $42.82 in 2024 to $48.32 in 2025. The pressure accelerated late in the year, with wage CPOR rising 21.1% in Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024, signaling a structural shift in the cost base facing hotel operators.

At the same time, hours per occupied room (HPOR) increased 4.4% for the full year and 3.6% in Q4, indicating that hotels required more labor time per stay even as wage rates increased, amplifying overall cost pressure across the industry.

The 2025 Hotel Labor Costs & Trends Report draws on aggregated data from thousands of U.S. hotels using Actabl's hotel labor management solutions.

"Labor remained the most consequential factor shaping hotel profitability in 2025," said Sarah McCay Tams, Head of Research and Editorial at Actabl. "While operators made meaningful gains in productivity and staffing discipline, wage growth accelerated even faster, particularly in the fourth quarter. The data shows that labor planning is no longer just about controlling costs; it's about precision. The hotels that will succeed in the year ahead will be those that dynamically align staffing with demand while maintaining consistent service."

Key Findings

Wage pressure accelerated sharply in late 2025

Wage cost per occupied room increased 12.8% year over year, rising from $42.82 in 2024 to $48.32 in 2025



Productivity gains did not keep pace with rising labor costs

HPOR increased 4.4% across the full year



Labor cost pressure varied widely by hotel type

Full Service hotels: +23.8% wage CPOR increase in Q4 Select Service: +4.5% Extended Stay: +3.0% Resorts: + 5.0% in Q4, but –4.7% full-year CPOR, suggesting tighter seasonal staffing discipline



What the 2025 Labor Data Signals for 2026

The report highlights three operational realities hotel leaders will need to navigate in the year ahead:

Structural Wage Pressure: Hotel labor costs per hour increased 8.0% in 2025, outpacing broader wage benchmarks and indicating sustained labor market pressure for hospitality employers.

Hotel labor costs per hour increased 8.0% in 2025, outpacing broader wage benchmarks and indicating sustained labor market pressure for hospitality employers. Accelerated Productivity: When both wage rates and hours per room increase, total labor costs rise quickly. Operators will need to focus on scheduling accuracy, workload balancing, and role-level productivity.

When both wage rates and hours per room increase, total labor costs rise quickly. Operators will need to focus on scheduling accuracy, workload balancing, and role-level productivity. Labor: As RevPAR growth moderates, aligning staffing levels more dynamically with demand will become essential for protecting margins.

Access the Report

Visit HotelData.com to download the 2025 Hotel Labor Costs & Trends: Wage Pressure Accelerates, Productivity Rallies report and subscribe to upcoming performance insights and forecasts.

About HotelData.com

HotelData.com is a free industry data resource providing hotel owners, operators, and brands with benchmarks and insights to inform smarter business decisions. Powered by Actabl's technology platform, HotelData.com delivers the clarity leaders need to drive profitability and growth through performance metrics, practical planning guides, and more. Recent publications include the Q4 2025 Hotel Profitability Performance Report and the 2025–2026 Budget Planning Guide.

