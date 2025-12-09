Actian Partners with Data-Driven PGA TOUR Pro Michael Kim

Kim's methodology highlights need for high-quality, governed data in golf and business

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, today announces a multi-year sponsorship of PGA TOUR professional Michael Kim. The collaboration unites one of professional golf's most prominent analytical players with a leader in data intelligence.

A PGA TOUR winner and Haskins Award Recipient, Michael Kim has built a respected personal brand on and off the course. Beyond his 2025 FedEx French Open and 2018 John Deere Classic victories, he is known for candid insights on social media, where he breaks down the technical, data-driven nuances of the sport. Kim's strategic use of advanced data insights like "Strokes Gained" and ball-speed data has led to significant improvements in his game performance and statistical ranking.

"To perform at my peak, I need absolute certainty that my analytics are built on the most reliable, trustworthy data," said Michael Kim. "Actian shares this core philosophy, ensuring the world's most demanding organizations have the high-quality governed data necessary to analyze risks, optimize strategy, and achieve competitive advantage."

During the sponsorship, the Actian logo will be featured on Kim's apparel during all PGA TOUR events, beginning with the Grant Thornton Invitational, December 12-14, 2025, in Naples, Florida.

"Like enterprises in today's data-driven world, Michael relies on trusted data to analyze and optimize his golf game," said Marc Potter, chief executive officer of Actian. "To succeed, businesses require high-quality, reliable, and governed data to power their AI ambitions and ensure regulatory compliance. We developed the Actian Data Intelligence Platform to enable enterprises to make confident decisions, reduce risk, and drive innovation."

With integrated governance, cataloging, lineage, observability, and marketplace functionality, the Actian Data Intelligence Platform helps enterprises accelerate AI initiatives and maximize data value while ensuring compliance and security. Powered by an advanced knowledge graph, the platform consolidates and contextualizes metadata from all sources so users can quickly discover, trust, and activate data.

For more information, visit https://www.actian.com/michael-kim/.

About Actian

Actian empowers enterprises to confidently manage and govern data at scale. Actian data management and data intelligence solutions help streamline complex data environments and accelerate the delivery of AI-ready data. Designed to be flexible, Actian solutions integrate seamlessly and perform reliably across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Learn more about Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware , at actian.com.

