Actian Wins InfoWorld 2025 Technology of the Year Award

Actian Data Intelligence Platform wins in Data Management: Governance Category

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, today announced it was named the winner of the Data Management: Governance category in the Foundry's InfoWorld 2025 Technology of the Year Awards. The InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards recognize the most innovative software development, DevOps, data management, and AI/ML products in the information technology landscape.

"AI ambitions cannot be realized without absolute trust in data so the pressure to deliver high-quality data is immense, but traditional governance models are failing," said Jennifer Jackson, chief marketing officer at Actian. "By embedding governance early in the data lifecycle, Actian transforms governance from a compliance bottleneck into a strategic enabler so customers can confidently pursue AI initiatives."

The Actian Data Intelligence Platform fosters greater trust in data, enabling the accuracy and reliability essential for accelerating AI and data-driven initiatives. Actian embeds governance by design early in the lifecycle via data contracts, formal agreements that define data delivery specifications, quality guarantees, and usage terms upfront. To maintain this level of control across large enterprises, the Actian Data Intelligence Platform uses a federated governance model where individual domains own their data while adhering to enterprise-wide standards. This allows governance to scale while maintaining agility and preventing bottlenecks.

The Actian Data Intelligence Platform centralizes all enterprise metadata into a single source of truth, providing a searchable catalog of data assets and enabling effective discovery and utilization while supporting compliance with regulations like GDPR and CCPA. The platform also features a powerful knowledge graph and intelligent search engine, which deliver deeper, contextually relevant search results by understanding the complex relationships between data concepts.

When combined with Actian Data Observability, the solution enables end-to-end data health visibility with AI-powered anomaly detection. This capability provides real-time governance oversight and identifies issues at the source before they propagate downstream.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping products across the technology landscape, often in surprising ways," said Doug Dineley, executive editor at InfoWorld. "Our 2025 Technology of the Year Award winners are the products at the leading edge of innovation - the ones putting the power of AI to practical use for enterprises."

The InfoWorld award is the latest accolade for Actian. Over the past two months, the company has secured multiple honors, including:

To learn more about the Actian Data Intelligence Platform, visit actian.com/data-intelligence/platform/.

About the Technology of the Year list

InfoWorld, the go–to destination for technology enthusiasts, visionary architects, and forward–thinking business leaders driving the evolution of next–generation projects on cloud platforms, has announced the finalists for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards. The judges have cast their votes, and the results are in. Behold the winners for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards, the most innovative software development, devops, data management, and AI/ML products on the information technology landscape.

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld delivers insights on software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning for IT professionals—from CTOs and architects to developers and data scientists. Over the past decade, open-source software and cloud computing have reshaped how businesses build and run technology. Today, software drives nearly every operation, with most applications developed using open-source code and hosted in the cloud. Through news, analysis, reviews, and expert guidance, InfoWorld helps IT leaders and practitioners navigate emerging technologies and build the next generation of business applications on modern cloud platforms.

InfoWorld is published by FoundryCo, Inc. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

About Actian

Actian empowers enterprises to confidently manage and govern data at scale. Actian data management and data intelligence solutions help streamline complex data environments and accelerate the delivery of AI-ready data. Designed to be flexible, Actian solutions integrate seamlessly and perform reliably across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Learn more about Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, at actian.com.

