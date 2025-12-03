Acting Jobs: December Casting Calls in and Near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casting Networks has just dropped a fresh selection of roles, solidifying its status as the industry's home for the widest variety of high-quality opportunities.

This week's acting jobs are truly unique, offering exceptional pay and diverse opportunities across various media, including two high-paying print campaigns. Casting calls are seeking real families, couples, and siblings for a library-themed project (up to $4,750), and a beauty campaign needs a diverse cast of pregnant, athletic, and millennial women (up to $5,750). Plus, a major TV series needs Korean talent for an upcoming shoot, and a comedy web series is casting college students.

Log in today to submit for the work that elevates your career.

High-Paying Beauty Campaign Seeks Diverse and Real People

A major beauty retailer is looking for a diverse cast for their upcoming print campaign and pays up to $5,750 plus reuse options. This project is based in Los Angeles.

Roles:

Deadline: 12/5/25

Book This High-Paying Library Project

Check it out! Book a job with this print campaign taking place in a library. The project is based in Los Angeles, open to both SAG-AFTRA and non-union talent, and pays up to $4,750 plus reuse options.

Roles:

Deadline: 12/5/25

Book a Role on a Comedy Web Series

This comedic web series is looking for people to portray college students for a reality show parody. This acting job films in Los Angeles.

Roles:

Female College Students - 18-28, woman, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $300 - click to apply

- 18-28, woman, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $300 - Male College Students - 18-28, man, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $300 - click to apply

- 18-28, man, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $300 - Middle Age Scruffy Man - 40-55, man, White/Eastern European, non-union, $300 - click to apply

Deadline: 12/5/25

Tech Commercial Booking Extras of All Ages

This commercial for a tech company takes place at a science fair and shoots in Sonoma County. Talent must be local or able to self-transport.

Roles:

Science Fair Kids - 13-18, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union - $350/12 hours, deadline 12/5 - click to apply

- 13-18, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union - $350/12 hours, deadline 12/5 - Junior High Students - 11-14, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union - $350/12 hours, deadline 12/7 - click to apply

Deadline: see role description

Major TV Series Seeks Korean Talent

This television series is now casting talent for roles filming in Los Angeles in mid-December.

Roles:

Korean Housekeeper and Butler - 45-60, man, woman, East Asian, no large, visible tattoos, SAG-AFTRA, $224/8 hours - click to apply

Deadline: 12/5/25

Aspiring and professional talent can find more information and submit themselves for consideration by following the links provided with each role. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the story! Find these casting calls and more at Casting Networks today.

About Casting Networks:

Casting Networks, LLC is a cutting-edge entertainment technology company that provides casting and audition management software to the entertainment industry around the globe.

Casting Networks helps actors, models and other performers find work by simplifying the casting process and delivering the best roles. Casting directors and agents worldwide use us to source and manage talent across film, television, digital and commercial projects, facilitating over a million auditions per year. Casting Networks is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in London, Sydney, India and Latin America.

Casting Networks is a Talent Systems company. Please visit castingnetworks.com to learn more.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Casting Networks