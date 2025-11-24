Acting Jobs Near You: New Casting Calls in Los Angeles and San Diego

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's get you cast! Casting Networks is always rooting for your success and making sure you can find and submit to the highest quality and widest variety of roles.

There are many outstanding casting calls live right now on Casting Networks. We have acting jobs for union actors, including roles in a feature film and stand-in gigs. We also have non-union bookings—like lending your great smile to an oral care commercial or starring as a homeowner in a new product ad.

Ready to see what's currently casting? Here are some of the latest opportunities:

Join the Cast of a Feature Film

This SAG-AFTRA movie project filming in LA is seeking tall Arabian men for a sexy scene.

Role:

Arabian Men - 18-60, man, around 6' tall, SAG-AFTRA, $224 / 8 hours - click to apply

Deadline: 11/26/25

Stand-in on a Commercial Project

This acting job is booking a female SAG stand-in for a commercial filming in Los Angeles.

Roles:

Female Stand-In - 25-45, woman, 5'2" tall, ideally with strawberry blonde, auburn or reddish hair, SAG-AFTRA, $469.90 / 8 hours - click to apply

Deadline: 11/26/25

Let Your Smile Shine

An oral care product is casting actors for its upcoming commercial. Talent submitting for these roles must be able to work as a local hire in San Diego.

Roles:

Lead + Voiceover - 28-32, woman, any ethnic appearance, great smile, non-union, $1,000/day + $400 usage + 20% agency fee - click to apply

- 28-32, woman, any ethnic appearance, great smile, non-union, $1,000/day + $400 usage + 20% agency fee - Date - 28-35, man, any ethnic appearance, great smile, non-union, $800/day + $300 usage + 20% agency fee - click to apply

- 28-35, man, any ethnic appearance, great smile, non-union, $800/day + $300 usage + 20% agency fee - Co-worker - 28-38, any gender, any ethnic appearance, great smile, non-union, $800/day + $200 usage + 20% agency fee - click to apply

Deadline: 11/28/25

A Role By Any Other Name…

This pet-safe air freshener is looking for millennial talent to portray homeowners in its upcoming commercial. Talent must be able to work as a local hire in San Diego.

Roles:

Male Lead - 33-43, man, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $800/day + usage + 20% agency fee - click to apply

- 33-43, man, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $800/day + usage + 20% agency fee - Female Lead - 33-43, woman, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $800/day + usage + 20% agency fee - click to apply

Deadline: 11/28/25

Aspiring and professional talent can find more information and submit themselves for consideration by following the links provided with each role. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the story! Find these casting calls and more at Casting Networks today.

