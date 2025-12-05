Acting Jobs: December Casting Calls in New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casting Networks has just dropped a fresh slate of New York casting calls, solidifying its status as the industry's home for the widest variety of high-quality opportunities.

This week's opportunities are perfect for SAG-AFTRA members and non-union talent ready to work on major projects. Acting jobs include a romantic feature film seeking upscale restaurant patrons, as well as a new heist thriller that needs law enforcement types. Plus, a luxury fashion brand is seeking talent for its latest commercial, and there's an opportunity for extras to join a VIP New Year's Eve experience in Times Square.

Don't miss out on the work that moves your career forward! Log in today to submit for the work that elevates your career.

Legendary New Year's Eve Event Seeks Extras

This iconic event is looking for extras to participate in a VIP New Year's experience in Times Square. Count down your New Year's Eve as part of a beloved event viewed by millions worldwide!

Roles:

Times Square New Year's Eve Extras - 18-40, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union - click to apply

Deadline: 12/7/25

Drivers with Cars Needed for Feature Film

This feature film needs background talent to portray valet drivers for their SAG-AFTRA project filming in Rhinebeck.

Roles:

Background Valet Drivers with Car - 25-50, man, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA - click to apply

Deadline: 12/9/25

Join the Cast of a Heist Thriller

This feature film, with major stars attached, is seeking SAG-AFTRA talent for its crime caper filming in New York.

Roles:

Security Guard - 30-60, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, submit by 12/10 - click to apply

- 30-60, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, submit by 12/10 - NYPD Officer - 20-60, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, submit by 12/15 - click to apply

Deadline: see role description

Background Needed for Romantic Feature Film

This romantic drama from a major streamer is now casting background talent.

Roles:

Upscale Restaurant Patrons - 25-99, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA - click to apply

- 25-99, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA - Featured Upscale Couple - 50-59, man, woman, Black, SAG-AFTRA - click to apply

- 50-59, man, woman, Black, SAG-AFTRA - Featured Tall Thin Boom Operator - 25-45, man, White, SAG-AFTRA - click to apply

Deadline: December 10, 2025

Iconic Luxury Brand Seeks Talent

This iconic luxury fashion brand is now booking local New York talent to join its latest commercial project portraying a celebrity.

Roles:

Mother - 30-40, woman, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, submit by 12/10 - click to apply

- 30-40, woman, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, submit by 12/10 - 1st Assistant Director - 45-55, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, American accent, submit by 12/11 - click to apply

- 45-55, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, American accent, submit by 12/11 - Bellman - 55-65, man, Black, White or Latinx, SAG-AFTRA, submit by 12/11 - click to apply

Deadline: see role description

Aspiring and professional talent can find more information and submit themselves for consideration by following the links provided with each role. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the story! Find these casting calls and more at Casting Networks today.

