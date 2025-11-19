Acting Jobs Near You: New Casting Calls in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for some high-paying acting jobs in Los Angeles and beyond! Casting Networks is connecting talent with the industry's most desirable projects, cementing its status as the trusted source for the highest quality and widest variety of roles.

The latest Los Angeles casting calls include a high-paying print project for a fashion athletic brand with roles for real influencers, curve/plus women and talent with disabilities, offering rates up to $7,350! Also casting is a high-energy hip-hop music video seeking diverse models and staff, a commercial with a $1,000 buyout, and local background actors for both a feature film in Palm Springs and an educational video in Los Angeles.

Don't miss out on these acting jobs near you!

Star in This Commercial with a Buyout

This commercial filming in LA is offering a $1,000 buyout to featured talent!

Role:

Featured Talent - 18-80, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $1,000 complete buyout - click to apply

Deadline: 11/23/25

Fashion Athletic Brand Seeks Diverse Cast

This fashion athletic brand is working under an NDA to find a diverse cast for a high-paying print campaign shooting in Los Angeles. Talent must be non-union and available to work as a local in early to mid-January.

Roles:

Deadline: 11/21/25

Show Your Style in a Hip-Hop Music Video

This stylish, high-energy project is seeking talent for a major hip-hop duo's upcoming stylish and cinematic music video.

Roles:

Deadline: 11/23/25

Set the Scene for a Feature Film

This feature film is booking diverse background actors in the Palm Springs area. Talent must be local to Palm Springs.

Roles:

Palm Springs Locals - 18-100, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $144/8 hours - click to apply

Deadline: 11/24/25

Educational Project Needs Students and Instructors

This Los Angeles-based production is booking actors to portray students and instructors in an educational video.

Roles:

Students - 25-35, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $150/8 hours - click to apply

- 25-35, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $150/8 hours - Instructor types - 50-70, any gender, any ethnic appearance, non-union, $150/8 hours - click to apply

Deadline: 11/21/25

Aspiring and professional talent can find more information and submit themselves for consideration by following the links provided with each role. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the story! Find these casting calls and more at Casting Networks today.

