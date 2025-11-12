The Latest Acting Jobs in Los Angeles and Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casting Networks has just dropped a fresh selection of roles, solidifying its status as the industry's home for the widest variety of high-quality opportunities.

This week's casting calls offer diverse, high-value work, including a PSA for a major insurance brand that is seeking multiple African American family members – including a Real Father & Daughter duo – with roles paying up to $3,200.

Other unique roles include Real Flight Attendants to try food from around the world and Fit "SWAT-types" to work a live show with a major East Coast Hip-Hop Artist. Find the work that elevates your career today.

Work With a Major Hip-Hop Artist

A major East Coast hip-hop artist is seeking fit "SWAT-types" to be part of the show at a popular music festival. Bonus: Booking this gig also gets you free entry to the festival.

Roles:

Swat FIT guys - 18-50, men, any ethnic appearance, $200/6 hours + free entry to music festival - click to apply

Deadline: 11/14/25

Get Paid to Try Food From Around the World

If you've ever worked as a flight attendant, this one is for you! This YouTube series is looking for real flight attendants to try and rate food from a major fast food chain around the world. This project films in Los Angeles.

Roles:

REAL Flight Attendants - 20-60, any gender, any ethnic appearance, $200/4 hours - click to apply

Deadline: 11/14/25

PSA: This Major Insurance Brand Needs You

A major insurance brand is casting a variety of roles for a PSA project.

Role:

Deadline: 11/14/25

Car Commercial Seeks Background Drivers and Extras

This SAG-AFTRA car commercial is looking for extras both with and without cars.

Roles:

Extras with Cars - 20-60, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, $448.70/8 hrs - click to apply

- 20-60, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, $448.70/8 hrs - General Extras - 25-60, any gender, any ethnic appearance, SAG-AFTRA, $448.70/8 hrs - click to apply

Deadlines: 11/14/25 (extras with cars), 11/19/25 (general extras)

Aspiring and professional talent can find more information and submit themselves for consideration by following the links provided with each role. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the story! Find these casting calls and more at Casting Networks today.

