Acting Jobs Near You This Week in Los Angeles and San Diego

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 -- Casting Networks has just dropped a fresh batch of Los Angeles casting calls.

This week's opportunities range from a mockumentary seeking older motel patrons, to a commercial gig for adults who can talk passionately about their interesting hobbies. Also casting is a major network TV series needing toddler twins on Halloween, and a reality series searching for people who have been "ghosted" by their spouse. Don't miss out on your chance to land the work that moves your career forward!

Join the Cast of a Mockumentary

The casting director behind the music videos of some of today's biggest artists is casting a mockumentary about two brothers who decide to make a move to honor their dead mother. This project films in Los Angeles.

Roles:

Toddler Twins Needed for Halloween!

A major network television series is looking for twins ages 2-4 to be featured in an upcoming episode. This job pays $500 for twins or $224 for a single child.

Role:

Twins - 2-4, must be available to work on Halloween - click to apply

Youthful Actors Needed for Restaurant Commercial

This SAG-AFTRA restaurant commercial needs extras over the age of 18 to portray high school students. This project is filming in Los Angeles.

Roles:

High School Students - 18-25, any gender, youthful looks (clean shaven, natural makeup) - click to apply

Seeking People with Fun and Interesting Hobbies

This commercial is casting people who are living their dream and can talk about and show off a hobby they're passionate about.

Roles:

Adult - 50-75, any gender, non-union, up to $3,300 - click to apply

Ghosted? This Reality Series is Looking for You

An acclaimed television production company and a major cable network are actively searching for women and men whose spouse has suddenly and mysteriously vanished. The project is offering a $500 referral fee.

Roles:

Have You Been Ghosted by Your Husband or Wife? - 18-50, any gender, non-union, $500 finders fee - click to apply

Aspiring and professional talent can find more information and submit themselves for consideration by following the links provided with each role. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the story! Find these casting calls and more at Casting Networks today.

