Action Environmental Services Delivers Holiday Cheer with Toy Drive to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx

The Holiday Toy Drive follows the success of our Thanksgiving Food Drive in November, where IWS employees donated non-perishable goods to support Angels on the Ground, a non-profit organization that feeds and clothes the homeless in Newark, NJ. Building on that spirit of generosity, our team donated new, unwrapped toys to brighten the holidays for children receiving care at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx.

"As we work throughout the Bronx every day, it's important to our team to support local organizations and give back to the communities we serve," said Josh Haraf, Vice President of NYC Market at IWS. "Collaborating with NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx for this toy drive was a meaningful way to spread holiday cheer and show our appreciation for the incredible work they do."

"We would like to thank Action Environmental Services for their generous donation of holiday gifts to our pediatric patients," said NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx CEO Christopher Mastromano. "During this time of the year, all of our patients deserve some holiday cheer, particularly our youngest ones. We thank Action for their efforts in making that possible."

Adding to the celebration, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined the initiative, helping deliver toys and sharing in the joy of giving. Her presence underscored the importance of community partnerships and supporting Bronx families during the holidays.

"During the holiday season, it is important that we come together as a community to uplift and support children and families during times of healing," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "This toy giveaway is a reminder of the power of compassion and partnership. I am grateful to our partners at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx and Action Environmental Services for helping provide toys, smiles, and lasting memories for young patients and their families in our borough."

This initiative reflects the ongoing dedication of the IWS team to community engagement and customer partnerships. By coming together, our employees demonstrated the true spirit of the season of giving.

About Action Carting Environmental Services

Action Carting Environmental Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Interstate Waste Services, Inc., is a vertically integrated environmental services company. Action provides solid waste and recycling collection, processing, waste-by-rail transportation, and disposal services throughout the five boroughs of New York City. For more information, please visit actioncarting.com.

About Interstate Waste Services, Inc. Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the greater New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut markets. IWS operates over 1,000 collection vehicles throughout these regions, supported by a network of 33 material recovery, transfer, and transload facilities, as well as a rail-served solid waste landfill. As one of the largest privately held solid waste companies in the U.S., IWS is a recognized leader in utilizing waste-by-rail transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, please visit www.interstatewaste.com.

