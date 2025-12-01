Interstate Waste Services Acquires Filco Carting Corp., Enhancing CWZ Preparedness Across New York City and Expanding Footprint in New Jersey

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS"), a leading, vertically integrated provider of solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services, announced the acquisition of Filco Carting Corp ("Filco"). This acquisition strengthens the CWZ preparedness of Action Environmental Services, IWS's BIC-licensed and CWZ-awarded subsidiary, across New York City, and marks another milestone in the company's growth throughout the tri-state region.

Filco Carting Corp., founded in New York City in 1910, began its operations with a single horse and cart on 38th St. Now, in its fourth generation of family ownership, Filco has grown into one of NYC's longest established and most respected waste management companies. In 2024, through the acquisitions of a series of residential waste collection contracts, Filco expanded its service area and relocated its headquarters to Closter, NJ.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Filco team to the IWS family," says Mike DiBella, founder and chief executive officer of Interstate Waste Services. "Their history of being a family-owned operation, along with their outstanding reputation, made them a perfect fit to our organization as we continue on our growth trajectory. We're proud to build on our shared legacies, rooted in hard work, reliability and community impact."

"Joining Interstate Waste Services marks an exciting step in our century long history," said Domenic Monopoli, owner, president and chief executive officer of Filco Carting. "IWS shares our values and commitment to service, and I am confident that our legacy will continue to grow within this organization."

As part of the acquisition, IWS will integrate Filco's commercial and residential collection services, municipal contracts, nearly 40 fleet vehicles and over 100 employees into its operational network.

"We're excited to have the Filco team join our operations as the Commercial Waste Zones continue to roll out across New York City", said Josh Haraf, VP of NYC Market for IWS. "Their expertise will enhance our capabilities as we continue delivering outstanding service to our customers."

IWS's recent acquisitions throughout New York City reflect its commitment to strengthening CWZ preparedness while honoring the legacy of local haulers. Over the last six months, IWS has partnered with long-standing operators to ensure their traditions and customer relationships continue to thrive under a shared vision. The acquired companies include Diverse Recycling Solutions, Full Circle Recycling Services, LLC., Amro Carting Corporation, and select assets of Evergreen Waste Corp. and City Waste Services. These acquisitions preserve the history and expertise that has shaped NYC's waste management industry, while building a stronger, better prepared future.

About Interstate Waste Services, Inc. Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the greater New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut markets. IWS operates over 1,000 collection vehicles throughout these regions, supported by a network of 33 material recovery, transfer, and transload facilities, as well as a rail-served solid waste landfill. As one of the largest privately held solid waste companies in the U.S., IWS is a recognized leader in utilizing waste-by-rail transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, please visit www.interstatewaste.com.

About Action Carting Environmental Services

Action Carting Environmental Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Interstate Waste Services, Inc., is a vertically integrated environmental services company. Action provides solid waste and recycling collection, processing, waste-by-rail transportation, and disposal services throughout the five boroughs of New York City. For more information, please visit actioncarting.com.

SOURCE Interstate Waste Services