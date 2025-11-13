Action Environmental Services Strengthens NYC Operations with Strategic Acquisitions Ahead of Commercial Waste Zone Launch

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Carting Environmental Services, Inc. ("Action"), a subsidiary of Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS"), today announced the completion of several key acquisitions in New York City over the past five months. These additions bolster Action's preparedness for the implementation of New York City's Commercial Waste Zones (CWZ) program, while preserving the legacy and community impact of trusted, long-standing operators.

These acquisitions include Diverse Recycling Solutions, Full Circle Recycling Services, LLC., and select assets of Evergreen Waste Corp. and City Waste Services, each bringing decades of experience and strong neighborhood ties to the Action family. All acquired entities and operations will be integrated under the Action brand.

"As the CWZ program rolls out across New York City, we are committed to sustainable growth that delivers lasting value to customers and communities," said Josh Haraf, New York Market Vice President for Interstate Waste Services. "We're honored to welcome new team members whose dedication has shaped the communities they've served. Not only are we expanding our capabilities, but we are honoring the legacy of these businesses while delivering the high-quality service our customers expect."

The CWZ program, enacted under Local Law 199, is expected to cut commercial waste truck traffic by up to 50% while improving safety standards and reducing emissions in the five boroughs of New York City.

"Joining forces with Action and IWS allows us to build on the strong foundation we've created," said Gabriel Montano, Managing Partner at Diverse Recycling Solutions. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to continue the work we've started, while leveraging IWS's resources and experience to deliver even greater value to our customers."

"Action has deep roots in New York City, built on decades of service," added Mike DiBella, Chief Executive Officer for Interstate Waste Services. "These acquisitions are a meaningful step forward, allowing us to continue our growth while honoring the businesses that have long supported these communities."

About Action Environmental Services, Inc.

Action Carting Environmental Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Interstate Waste Services, Inc., is a vertically integrated environmental services company. Action provides solid waste and recycling collection, processing, waste-by-rail transportation, and disposal services throughout the five boroughs of New York City. For more information, please visit actioncarting.com, a comprehensive resource for businesses and customers that features zone lookup tools, real-time updates, sustainability resources and a stream-lined sign-up process.

About Interstate Waste Services, Inc.

Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the greater New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut markets. IWS operates over 1,000 collection vehicles throughout these regions, supported by a network of 33 material recovery, transfer, and transload facilities, as well as a rail-served solid waste landfill. As one of the largest privately held solid waste companies in the U.S., IWS is a recognized leader in utilizing waste-by-rail transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, please visit www.interstatewaste.com.

SOURCE Interstate Waste Services