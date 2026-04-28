Action Environmental Services Named Midtown South Hauler; Completes Acquisitions to Strengthen CWZ Readiness

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Environmental Services ("Action"), a subsidiary of Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS"), today announced that it has been named one of the awardees for the Midtown South Commercial Waste Zone. This award ensures that all existing Action customers in the zone can continue receiving service from Action, and that all additional Midtown South customers are eligible to select Action as their designated hauler upon zone launch on July 1, 2026.

"We are incredibly proud to be a designated hauler for the Midtown South zone," said Josh Haraf, Vice President of New York City Market for Interstate Waste Services. "The zone award process is rigorous, and we are proud to be amongst the best in safety, service, sustainability and pricing. With the award of Midtown South, our existing customers can expect the same safe, reliable service that they've always received, and we look forward to serving new businesses throughout the zone with the expanded resources and expertise of the Action team."

The Midtown South award means that customers like the Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad can continue to depend on Action as their DSNY-approved hauler under the new CWZ program.

"When the Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad evaluated carting partners, it was essential to select a firm that understood the importance of operating seamlessly within a luxury hospitality environment," said Christopher Guardino, Director of Engineering at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad. "Maintaining an immaculate, discreet, and safe property for our guests and residents is paramount. Action Carting has consistently demonstrated the ability to adapt to our exacting standards, accommodating precise pickup times, variable schedules, and complex site conditions without disruption. Their proactive approach and commitment to partnership ensure that waste management remains efficient, reliable, and effectively invisible—exactly what is required at a Ritz‑Carlton property."

In addition to being named a Midtown South designated hauler, Action has recently closed several acquisitions that further strengthen its CWZ preparedness. These acquisitions include select New York City assets of ADM Environmental Group and M&M Sanitation Services.

Action's expanded footprint across New York City has further solidified the company's position as a leader within the program, ensuring consistent, safe and reliable service for businesses citywide. With more than 25 years of market experience, Action delivers the expertise and service that customers depend on, while prioritizing safety in operations. Safety-focused investments in people, equipment, technology, training and processes are a hallmark of Action's business, and critical to employees, customers and the community.

About Interstate Waste Services, Inc. Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the greater New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut markets. IWS operates over 1,000 collection vehicles throughout these regions, supported by a network of 33 material recovery, transfer, and transload facilities, as well as a rail-served solid waste landfill. As one of the largest privately held solid waste companies in the U.S., IWS is a recognized leader in utilizing waste-by-rail transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, please visit www.interstatewaste.com.

About Action Carting Environmental Services

Action Carting Environmental Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Interstate Waste Services, Inc., is a vertically integrated environmental services company. Action provides solid waste and recycling collection, processing, waste-by-rail transportation, and disposal services throughout the five boroughs of New York City. For more information, please visit actioncarting.com.

SOURCE Interstate Waste Services